Thursday just got a whole lot spicier in Little Havana. Deco’s Alex Miranda has found a spot that is turning an ordinary week night into a night of salsa, sips and Cuban snacks.

You’ll have happy feet and a happy stomach! “Hoy Como Ayer” is showing you why you don’t need to be a pro to get in on the groove.

Thursdays in Calle Ocho will have you feeling just like Ben Stiller in ‘Along Came Polly.’

‘Hoy Como Ayer’ is serving up ‘Salsa & Sip’ a night of dancing, drinks and Cuban bites.

The night starts with a beginner-friendly salsa lesson. No partner, no experience, just show up and move.

Bruschenka Hernandez: “Hoy Como Ayer is a legendary, space located in Calle Ocho, it has seen the lights of artists like Celia Cruz, Miami Sound Machine, and Willy Chirino. Thursday nights at Hoy Como Ayer, we have salsa class. The salsa class is $25. It includes a one hour class hosted with Manny who is our amazing instructor.”

Then it’s time to sip and snack, with a cocktail and Cuban-inspired bites like croquetas and marquitas.

Bruschenka Hernandez: “Manny does a really good job at making everyone feel together, and feel comfortable once the class is done. What we do, is start passing out the Cuban bites. And then people can mingle and stay around.”

And if you have two left feet like me, no worries. The whole point is to have fun, meet people and maybe pick up a few new steps.

“Hoy Como Ayer” has been a Little Havana staple since 1999 and now, it’s giving Thursday nights a fresh beat.

Bruschenka Hernandez: “Perhaps they’re Hispanic, it’s like your parents living room in the 90s, or your grandparents brunch on a Sunday, where the music is the vibe, if you’re a tourist, or maybe someone who is not familiar with the Latin community or the Latin culture. It is a place where the energy tells the story.”

Hoy Como Ayer’s’ Salsa & Sip happens at 6 p.m,. Thursday nights.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Salsa & Sip at Hoy Como Ayer

Thursdays

2212 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135

Website

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