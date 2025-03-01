Rocker and Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale is on the road, bringing new music and his greatest hits to fans across the country. He’s also telling us what it’s like to play his classics now. Turns out he loves it.

When it comes to performing, Gavin Rossdale knows how to captivate a crowd.

The musician, who is currently rocking out on tour with Bush, said performing his hit “Glycerine” will always hit differently.

Gavin Rossdale: “It pulls the whole room in, especially because I’ve usually just sort of come off the stage of or with the band playing like full volume, change of hairstyle volume, and so, when it goes down to just me alone, it’s, I think, that’s disarming, and it just sort of pulls people in. I’m so lucky to have that song, because it really has got me so many places. It’s like the greatest gasoline ever, that song.”

For Gavin, playing his hits is less about nostalgia and more about living in the moment.

Gavin Rossdale: “It will be emotional in terms of now, or it could be wistful, but it’s just generally what’s going on now. If I sing, ‘Come down, I don’t want to come back down from this cloud,’ it’s usually the cloud that’s in the room or the feeling I’ve got at that time. I’m not sure what I wrote it about. It’s been a minute, and so, I’m better at just singing it in the – keeping it fresh.”

And Gavin’s got big plans with new music that speaks to the current times.

Gavin Rossdale: “This new record is called ‘I Beat Loneliness,’ and it’s really – it just speaks to a time when we can be more open and more honest about how things have been quite hard, you know, especially there’s a lot of – the suicide rates, for example, are just like kind of staggering. I just feel that it’s really useful, to make music that people can use as ammunition to make them feel better, you know, and just make them feel protected and understood.”

And if that’s not enough, Gavin’s also cooking up something special: a new talk series called “Dinner with Gavin Rossdale,” featuring food and some of his famous friends.

