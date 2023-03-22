It’s music festival season and you know what that means tons of fun, great music, and lots of fashion! But if you’re stuck on what to wear for Ultra, Burdash Bikinis has exactly what you need to be raving the night away.

Ultra is a raving good time, finding the perfect outfit is not.

Not to worry Burdash Bikinis has the perfect designs just for you.

Caitlyn Burdash: “The perfect outfit for a music festival is definitely something a girl can dance in, jump around in, have fun with her friends, it’s comfortable but also embodies her personality.”

We checked out all the latest trends that’ll take over the music festival at the Deck in Wynwood.

Caitlyn Burdash: “We’re seeing lots of arm sleeves with big flares, mini skirts, longer skirts, body suits, crop tops, even booty shorts, something a little bit cheekier.”

While you’re dancing the night away, these styles will keep you comfy through all the music sets.

Caitlyn Burdash: “They’re comfortable, they’re stretchy, they’re sweat wicking, so if it’s hot outside it’ll feel like a second skin, and they embrace your personality, as well as having custom measurements so they’re fitting you in just the right places.”

So no two styles are the same but if you are headed to a different music festival, she’s got you covered there too.

Caitlyn Burdash: “All the Burdash designs can be worn at festivals like Ultra, Tortuga, Coachella, and really match all the different vibes, so whatever you want to wear, you can wear it.”

The key to looking good at ultra is more is always better.

Caitlyn Burdash: “You want to dress up, you want to be fun with the music, and really speak your personality and dress up. Have fun makeup and hair, and really be one with the music.”

