The Frost Museum of Science is digging deep with its new exhibit about bugs. bugs. We need bugs, and the exhibit is called The Dig. And it turns out, no one digs bugs more than Alex Miranda, our little paleontologist. Alex!

We are at the “Bugs” exhibition at Frost Science. It’s brand-new, and we’re learning all about our little critter friends.

Ew, bugs are gross.

Dr. Cassie Freund: “We want people to think that bugs are cool.”

But aren’t they kind of awesome anyway?

Dr. Cassie Freund: “I want people to come here and see the beauty of bugs.”

If you think so, come step inside the wild world of bugs.

Dr. Cassie Freund: “There’s scorpions, there are spiders, there are lots of really beautiful beetles.”

In the latest special exhibition “Bugs” at Frost Science in downtown Miami.

Dr. Cassie Freund: “This exhibition has four bug chambers. Each one has its own giant bug, and we learn about a specific ability of that bug.”

In the chambers, you’ll learn bugs have their own personalities.

Dr. Cassie Freund: “First, we have our orchid mantis chamber.”

Alex Miranda: “She was giving me diva.”

It was like a high fashion moment.

Alex Miranda: “I mean, bugs actually are beautiful.”

Dr. Cassie Freund: “They really are to other bugs. She glows like a flower, so they think they’re coming for food, but they’re actually coming to get eaten. The second chamber is the dragonfly chamber. A dragonfly hunting will catch their prey 95 times out of 100.”

Alex Miranda: “I catch my prey 100 times out of 100.”

Dr. Cassie Freund: “That chamber highlights the jewel wasp. She will catch a cockroach, bring it back to her nest, inject venom in its brain, disable it, lay her eggs in the cockroach, and then when her egg hatches, it eats the cockroach and goes on to be this really successful jewel wasp.”

Alex Miranda: “We stan a queen who knows what she wants and gets it.”

Dr. Cassie Freund: “She’s – I don’t even know what to say to that [laughs].”

Alex Miranda: “The chamber behind us is where the Japanese honeybees are.”

Dr. Cassie Freund: “So they can actually vibrate their wings really fast, and that generates heat, and they use it to cook their prey. Guests can actually play a game where they rub pads just like a honeybee.”

It’s cinematic, featuring hands-on, bug-themed interactive exhibits.

Alex Miranda: “If you were a bug, which bug would you be?”

Dr. Cassie Freund: “Maybe I’m a daddy longlegs. I’m not sure.”

Alex Miranda: “Mommy longlegs.”

Dr. Cassie Freund: “They just don’t want anyone to bother them.”

Alex Miranda: “Wait, which bug am I, then?”

Dr. Cassie Freund: “Well, let me tell you about the bombardier beetle. That’s the beetle that’s in the slide. I don’t know if I can say this on TV.”

Alex Miranda: “It’s Deco Drive.”

Dr. Cassie Freund: “It can actually shoot hot liquid out of its butt as a defense mechanism.”

Alex Miranda: “[Laughs] Stop, right now.”

Alex Miranda: “You go out the bug’s butt. Are you ready for that?”

Michelle: “Yes, born ready.”

Alex Miranda: “Michelle, I think there’s sound effects in the slide. OK, just so you know, I want you to be aware of that.”

Michelle: “OK, I’m prepared.”

And if you really want to get to know bugs…

[Alex gags.]

You can eat them.

Alex Miranda: “Shoot it back, Renee, come on.”

Renee: “Actually crunchy. Pretty good.”

Woman: “It’s really good.”

[Alex laughs.]

“Bugs” is open through April. If you purchase a ticket for the exhibition, it comes with your ticket for Frost Science. Kids 3 and under are free. Tickets are $25 for kids and $34 for adults.

Frost Museum of Science

1101 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

305-434-9600

frostscience.org

