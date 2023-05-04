Buckle up because Formula 1 weekend is upon us. If you weren’t able to get tickets or just want to have little extra boost of fun, then better make your way to Racing Fan Fest at Wynwood Marketplace where you can watch the race and fuel up on a good time with the family.

Formula One racing is back in the 305. But if you can’t make it to the Miami Grand Prix, you can fuel up on all the fun at Racing Fan Fest.

Sarah Porter: “Racing Fan Fest is the biggest off the track racing event in Miami that celebrates all thing fast, fun, and racing.”

This year, they’re bringing back the Red Bull Fan Zone.

Sarah Porter: “You can engage in the pitstop challenge with your friends and view all the Red Bull memorabilia and racing artifacts.”

Got a need for speed? Then get behind the wheel and see if you can cut is as a race car driver.

Sarah Porter: “We have racing simulators on site, which are going to be fun for all ages, and get ready to race all your friends live on big screens.”

Or take on a real challenge, like racing Dom and the family.

Sarah Porter: “Go up against some of your favorite movie stars from the Fast and Furious. Fast X is coming on site to present their new movie, and they’re going to be here with the classic car, the Plymouth Road Runner, where you can jump in, strap up and race some of your favorite cast members.”

Become a pit crew member during the pitstop challenge.

Sarah Porter: “Change tires, see who’s the fastest, pull off the bolts, the lugnuts, have fun with it.”

Better be fast like this guy if you want to win.

Sarah Porter: “In addition, we have a very special guest performer. World renowned DJ Griffin is going to be performing live on our stage “

Don’t worry, you won’t miss any of the racing.

Sarah Porter: “We are going to be hosting a watch party, not only for the race it’s self on Sunday, but for the practice on Friday, qualifiers on Saturday, and the race its self.”

Better buckle up because this party won’t be slowing down.

Sarah Porter: “Formula 1 racing happens to land on Cinco de Mayo. You know how we do it in Miami, we do it big, come out, get your margaritas, get your party on.”

