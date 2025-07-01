If you love to play soccer, but you’re looking to take on a new hobby, we’ve got an idea. A big, inflatable idea. The sport is called Bubbleball and the best part is: Bumping into your opponent isn’t just allowed, it’s encouraged.

You’ve heard of Bubble Boy…

But now Bubbleball is a real sport with an official Bubbleball association and everything.

Carlos Ladines: “Well, the whole soccer fever has come to Miami now, trying to put something new to do and something a little different.”

It’s sort of like soccer meets dodgeball.

Carlos Ladines: “Once you get your first hit, you’re gonna have so much fun.”

No helmet required.

Carlos Ladines: “Your head doesn’t stick out of the ball. So you’re actually in there completely.”

Alex Miranda: “Are you coming after me?”

Carlos ladines: “I think so. I don’t wanna say it, but I think so.”

Alex Miranda: “OK, good. Because I’m coming after you.”

Carlos Ladines: “So you won’t get hurt.”

Alex Miranda: “I’m most scared of you, man. I feel like you’re gonna kick some real butt. So what are your goals going into this game?”

Player: “Knock everybody down.”

Same here.

Carlos Ladines: “It’s like your own bounce house, so you could play as rough as you can and as much as you can handle.”

Alex Miranda: “Is it basically just soccer, but in a bubble, or are the rules different?”

Carlos Ladines: Well, the rule’s a little bit different. You actually run into each other. Like, if you don’t like your opponent, it’s just your chance.”

Alex Miranda: “Karma!”

Carlos Ladines: “This is gonna be done indoors and outdoors. We do birthday parties, corporate events.”

Sweet.

…but we lost anyway.

Referee: “Orange is winning right now.”

Alex Miranda: “You guys won fair and square. I’m gonna admit that. Absolutely killed it. What would you say is the winning formula?”

Player: “Wait in the corner and wait for a long ball. You don’t have to run the whole way because it’s hard to run in these things. So you just wait for the ball. It’s over.”

Alex Miranda: “So let me get this straight. You guys were actually playing the game?!”

Carlos ladines: “Yeah. It’s a game of soccer. I know the bubble kinda confuses people, but it’s a soccer game.”

Team Blue, we took it more as anger management therapy.

Player: “I just kept bumping people to the ground.”

Play BubbleBall with the BBA from Port Saint Lucie all the way down to Key West.

Carlos Ladines: “We start at $420 per hour. You can play up to 20 players.”

If you want to play bubble ball, contact Carlos and he’ll bring the game to you!

FOR MORE INFO:

Bubbleball Miami

(305) 793-3162

Website

