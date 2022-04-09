What do you get when you mix a wellness center with a spectacular spa? Something Broward County has never seen before. Deco went to the launch party for a brand-new go-to destination where health and beauty are job one.

It was party time at The Spa at Auberge Beach in Fort Lauderdale because the bio-station is open for business.

Linda Higgs, The Spa at Auberge Beach: “It’s the first biostation to be launched here in Broward County, and it’s the first biostation to be launched inside a spa.”

So you’re probably wondering, what is the biostation? Wonder no more.

Linda Higgs: “The biostation is a wellness and med spa center. Whatever the patient needs, biostation is able to provide.”

If you believe beauty begins on the inside, you’ll feel right at home in here.

Linda Higgs: “Biostation can be as comprehensive as you wish, so you can come in for a quick B12 shot, which takes five minutes, you can come in for a four-hour and replenish life IV.”

The soirée kicked off the partnership between the wellness center and the spa. It’s a match made in health heaven.

Linda Higgs: “We were just missing that wellness, integrative wellness experience, so we really wanted to offer our residents here at Auberge and all of our locals and people that travel in the full experience.”

You know what else can make a girl look and feel good? Shopping!

There was plenty of that going on. Jewelry and fragrance pop-ups were part of the party.

So were treatments the spa is known for, like a luxurious facial.

Linda Higgs: “We offer all of our traditional amazing experiences here at Auberge.”

With the biostation and the spa at Auberge Beach working together, you can turn your South Florida lifestyle dream into reality.

Linda Higgs: “Everybody wants to restore their beauty and defy their age, and everybody wants that sense of vitality.”

Lily, guest: “I always love coming to the spa here at Auberge, and now that biostation is here, it’s even better. I can get my B12 shot, an IV, and it just makes the day that much better.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Spa at Auberge Beach

2200 N Atlantic Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

561-468-5801

thebiostation.com/locations/the-spa-at-auberge-beach

