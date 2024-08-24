The words you wear on your T-shirts say more about you than you may know.

A new display at the Ansin Family Art Gallery In Miramar is taking a deeper look at what those words could mean.

The exhibit is called The Identi-Ts Project. Get it?

The project is meant to examine statements of personal identity appearing on the T-shirts of some of Broward County’s residents. You know, like where you come from, your current mood, things like that.

Deco talked to artist Daniel Marosi to learn what inspired the exhibit.

Daniel Marosi: “I wanted to represent the community in a way that was just very simple and casual and kind of spontaneous, and words on T-shirts, we see everywhere around us, we just allowed the community to wear their T-shirts with words that represent themselves.”

The Identi-Ts Project is on display until Sept. 3.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Identi-Ts Project

Ansin Family Arts Gallery

2400 Civic Center Place

Miramar, FL 33025

miramarfl.gov/567/Ansin-Family-Art-Gallery

