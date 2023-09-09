Everybody wants some bang for their buck. What if we told you it’s BAMM and not bang that you’re looking for? Broward County’s the place to be this month for BAMM-tastic deals on great experiences.

Mingling with the residents of the great outdoors. Taking in the sights on a legendary sailing ship. You can do it all — and more — in September, without putting a dent in your wallet, thanks to Broward Attractions and Museums Month, aka BAMM.

Melissa Ault: “We have 21 attractions and museums. Thirteen of those attractions and museums are buy one get one free admission, and eight of the museums themselves are actually free.”

At Flamingo Gardens in Davie, it’s BOGO for a terrific time in the middle of all of nature’s wonders.

Melissa Ault: “We are a wildlife sanctuary and a botanical gardens sanctuary.”

There’s lots of everything at Flamingo Gardens. You won’t run out of things to do here.

Melissa Ault: “We have a Florida panther, we have an American black bear, we have otters. We have tons of rare and exotic plants from all over the world.”

There are butterflies fluttering by, parrots hanging around, checking you out, and of course, there are flamingos. Lots of flamingos.

Melissa Ault: “So you never know what you’re gonna see when you come here.”

Bargain hunters, your ship has come in. It’s BOGO to go-go on the Jungle Queen Riverboat.

Courtlandt McQuire: “Which has been cruising Fort Lauderdale since 1935. It’s the longest-running tourist attraction in Fort Lauderdale.”

If you’re looking to do some top-shelf sightseeing and learn cool stuff about the area, don’t\ miss this ride.

Courtlandt McQuire: “You get sort of the history of the river, from the Seminole Indians to all of the famous people living in the mega mansion.”

Cruise Guide: “Next house coming up here on the right side, now, they’re building this house.”

The 90-minute cruise is the most fun you’ll have on the water without getting wet.

Courtlandt McQuire: “It takes off from here, the Bahia Mar Yachting Center, and goes all the way through the Intracoastal Waterway to the port and some of the tributaries and back.”

You get to spend time on the sun-drenched water, kicking back with friends and family.

The Jungle Queen will treat you royally, thanks to BAMM.

Courtlandt McQuire: “It brings people that may not normally get into the idea of museums, culture and the arts, and it brings it to them with a great offer they can’t refuse.”

