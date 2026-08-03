She’s been making people laugh across the country, and now Miami’s Brittany Brave is coming back home. Deco’s brave reporter Alex Miranda has more.

The comedian has landed back in the 305, and after a 2-year hiatus, she’s ready to bust out her best on the biggest SoFlo stages and Deco caught up with Brittany at the Museum of Sex because… why not?

If laughter is the best medicine then Brittany Brave has been writing prescriptions for years. After a two-year break from the Miami comedy scene, the comedian is happy to be home.

Brittany Brave: “A lot has happened in the last two years. I’ve had some heavy stuff happen in my life, a lot of new dating disasters and I’m so excited to come home to Miami and show them everything that I’ve been working on and all of the weight that I’ve gained!”

One of the projects she’s been working on is material for her new comedy hour at the Miami Improv!

Brittany Brave: “I will be headlining the Miami Improv on Thursday, Aug. 20. It’s kind of a big deal because it’s my first big hometown Miami show since the end of 2024.”

And Brittany says nothing is off limits.

Brittany Brave: “It’s probably my most personal hour yet. I’m definitely leaning into the rawness of life, and family, and tragedy and loss. It’s still going to be funny.”

Don’t worry, the comedian says she won’t take offense if you laugh at her pain.

Brittany Brave: “I am a comedian, so I feel that you can laugh at everything. But not necessarily right away. You know, sometimes it takes some time after a tragedy; it takes time after something really impactful happens to you to find what’s funny in it. But there is always something to laugh at.”

In her time away from Miami, Brittany has kept herself really busy with her upcoming short film, “Muchacha.”

Brittany Brave: “Muchacha is a short film about roots, reinvention, and Miami comedy. I’ve been in production for it since the end of 2022, and it is finally done. Late this year, early next year, it’s going to be hitting all of the comedy and film festivals.”

Brittany Brave will be hitting the stage at the Miami Improv, Aug. 20.

FOR MORE INFO:

Brittany Brave Show

MIAMI IMPROV COMEDY THEATER

3450 NW 83 Avenue, SUITE 224, Doral FL 33122

Show Website for Tickets

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