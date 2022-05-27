If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that Pink Floyd rocks. They’re one of the best bands in music history. Now you can see what the British rockers were like in their prime.

We’re not talking about a hologram show.

This is “Brit Floyd!” — the greatest Pink Floyd tribute show anywhere — and it’s coming here. That’s why we’re talking about it, so I guess this story is a tribute to the tribute?

Hey, you! If I were to play this…

Brit Floyd (singing): “We don’t need no education.”

I mean, it’s the one and only Pink Floyd, obviously — right?

Brit Floyd (singing): “How I wish, how I wish you were here.”

Wait. No?

Damian Darlington: “There are so many fans of this music still out there, and they want to experience it live.”

Well, “Brit Floyd” is the very next best thing!

Alex Miranda: “You’re not Pink Floyd technically, but you sort of are in that moment.”

Damian Darlington: “It’s a responsibility, and it’s strange, it’s weird, when you think about it. It’s not our music, you know? But we hope we take good care of it.”

The world’s greatest Pink Floyd tribute show.

Damian Darlington: “Striving to get every last detail, every last nuance as close to the original thing as we possibly could.”

It’s been almost two decades since Pink Floyd last performed together, so somebody had to fill that uncomfortably numb void.

Damian Darlington: “Not just to learn the notes but to learn how to play those notes in the right way, give it the feel.”

So, take take a trip to the dark side of the moon, or their Miami Beach show this coming Tuesday at Jackie Gleason theater.

Damian Darlington: “If I remember correctly, the Fillmore can accommodate our quite large pig, so hopefully you’ll see it there.”

The only thing you’ll need for tickets is…

Roger Waters (singing): “Money!”

And those $50, starting price, don’t just get you the iconic music.

Alex Miranda: “I wanna hear ‘Time.’ I wanna hear ‘Breathe.’ I wanna hear ‘Money. Am I getting everything I want out of this concert?”

Damian Darlington: “The ones that you just listed, you’re certainly going to get to see those and many, many more. You’ll get to hear a really good spread of all years of Pink Floyd music in our show.”

Their signature laser lights will take you right back to those psychedelic ’70’s.

Damian Darlington: “We have a big, big light show. We have the iconic circular screen that Pink Floyd were famous for.”

Perfect for the 24 full minutes of “Echoes,” note for note.

Damian Darlington: “It really is a sort of a key track in Pink Floyd’s history.”

One final question, though.

Alex Miranda: “What’s your second favorite rock band?”

Damian Darlington: “I would probably say Rush.”

To purchase tickets for Brit Floyd, click here.

