‘Tis the season to get spooked. Halloween is almost here.

You don’t have to wait until the big night to get your freak on. Starting next week, there’s a place in Broward County that’s ready to blow your mind in a most enjoyable way.

That lovely creature is waiting to meet you at Davie’s Treetops Park. It’s the fifth anniversary of The Haunt. Be careful where you walk; the woods are crawling with creeps.

Jaime Passakos: “We’re trying to put South Florida on the map as a top Halloween destination since we are the only haunted trails in South Florida.”

You couldn’t pick a better place to lose your mind.

Jaime Passakos: “What makes The Haunt truly unique is the fact that it’s set in a real forest, which adds an unpredictable element that enhances every scare. There’s no escape from the terror once you enter.”

Your blood will run cold at this year’s event.



Jaime Passakos: “We’re celebrating five years of fear with four terrifying new trails: Camp Carnage, La Bruja’s Graveyard, Psycho Path, and of course, our fan favorite, Florida Man.”

Each one of them is a particular path to hell.

Jaime Passakos: “We also have Camp Carnage, which is a 1970s-themed summer camp that was overrun by werewolves. We have La Bruja’s Graveyard, where you will encounter all of La Bruja’s minions that have come back to life.”

On the Florida Man trail, you’ll bump into such unsavory characters as Trailer Swift and Duke the Hazard.

Last but not least, maybe the scariest trail of them all.

Jaime Passakos: “And we have a Psycho Path, where the clowns are here to make you scream and not laugh.”

You’ll definitely be able to get in the right mood to wander around when the moon is bright.

Jaime Passakos: “Not only are we the most hauntingly terrifying trails in South Florida, but we also offer full liquor bars. We bring the party; we have live DJ’s.”

The Haunt is open to everyone. You just have to pick the right time to bring certain family members.

Jaime Passakos: “We recommend for The Haunt that you would be over the age of 13, because your maturity level definitely matters. However, we do offer three family-friendly twilight trail experiences.”

The folks at The Haunt make this guarantee.

Jaime Passakos: “We promise you’ll never have more fun getting the crap scared out of you.”

Taste the fear! The Haunt gets underway next Thursday, Oct. 17.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Haunt

3900 SW 100th Ave

Davie, FL 33328

754-888-3327

tormentedtrails.com

