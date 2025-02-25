One thing trains and Ultra have in common is a hypertrack. Ok that part, that’s true, but also Brightline’s offering partygoers a direct ride from Orlando to Miami. Hop on and feel the party pick up speed with electrifying fun.

Buckle up for some serious drop action at Ultra Music Festival. With an international raver crowd, it’s the ultimate people watch, even on the train.

Megan del Prior, Brightline VP Corporate Partnerships: “I have even seen a couple of grannies, to be honest, that are on the train as well too. So all walks of life and I think that’s what’s really unique about Ultra is that it appeals to lots of demographics.”

Taking the party to the next transit level is Brightline’s ‘Next Stop: Ultra’ experience.

Megan Del Prior: “It’s a great experience. You don’t have to drive. You can enjoy a couple of beverages on board and just kick off the Ultra weekend in a really fun way.”

Food, drinks, and music are included with your three-hour and 15-minute ticket.

Megan Del Prior: “It’s going to be happening on the 12:50 Orlando to Miami train, March 28th. It is a one-time, one-way train. We recommend reserving in Orlando to get the full experience, but you can also hop on at West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Boca Raton as well.”

Amp up the fun with a rave vibe on board.

Megan Del Prior: “We actually black out the windows. We actually put activations where you can get your makeup done, your hair.”

For those needing a break from all the oosh oosh, there are options.

Megan Del Prior: “For the main coaches, it will be decently loud. But what’s really nice is that we’re offering that chill coach this year. You can turn up as much as you want or chill as well on the train.”

Regardless of your volume and comfort preference, mingling is recommended.

Megan Del Prior: “It’s just a great opportunity to see who else is out there in the community that loves Ultra, especially for their 25th anniversary.”

The ‘Next Stop: Ultra’ pass is $183 from Orlando.

Ultra Music Festival kicks off March 28.

