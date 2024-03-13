For some people, the commute to and from work is the worst part of the day. The brightline train is looking to change that with its new happy hour series and it’s nothing to whine about.

All aboard or should we say all enjoy?!

Brightline has officially launched its new happy hour series called “Wine Wednesdays”.

Michael Merry: “For the month of March, every Wednesday we are going to do a happy hour from four to seven. It’s 50 percent off all of our glasses of wines”

That’s right! Guests can now enjoy wine at the Mary Mary bar inside any brightline station for as little as five bucks.

Michael Merry: “I wanted to celebrate with our commuters because we always have sold-out trains and it’s a great time for them to enjoy a little drink before they travel home to their loved ones and families.”

Or before you head out!

Wednesday, happy Wednesday!

But wine isn’t the only thing on the happy hour menu.

Michael Merry: “For our wine Wednesdays, we also curated some pairings to go with all of our wines. Things that are not traditional on our menus”

He means food. Compliment your white wine with a nice meat and cheese board. Your red wine with shrimp cocktail or mix and match!

Michael Merry: “It’s a great place to grab a snack on your way home, or on your way up to your flight out.”

But if you are in a rush and can’t stop at the bar. Be sure to grab a wine sample from the pink flamingo.

Michael Merry: “Here at the Miami station, we’ve partnered with the rosé pop-up. And they are going to travel from the Miami station, up to Fort Lauderdale and West Palm ending in Orlando on the last Wednesday of the month”

Elizabeth Dasch: “This is so much fun. I’m really excited that they are doing this on Wednesdays now. I love stopping by the station and getting a drink before I head home, but this takes it up a notch. This is really cool”

