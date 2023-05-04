The Bridgerton universe expands this week with a prequel.

We spoke with the stars of Queen Charlotte’s story about the new chapter and joining the popular Netflix series.

Dearest reader, it’s a royal prequel fit for a queen.Wait it is about a queen.

Golda Rosheuvel/Queen Charlotte: “It’s a really informative, thrilling, exciting experience.”

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story tells how King George and Charlotte met and their great romance.

India Ria Amarteifio/Young Queen Charlotte:”In the Bridgerton universe, she’s so different to the rest of the women in that she is incredibly assured of who she is and is not frightened to rattle bones and be polite. She kind of will just be affronting and say it how it is.”

The series goes back and forth in time.

Golda Rosheuvel: “You kind of do a little timeline and all those kind of things to create the character, but then, Shonda Rhimes says that they want to do a prequel of your character.”

Queen Charlotte brings a new cast and the actors were very nervous about the auditions.

Corey Mylchreest/Young King George: “There was another guy there. He was, he was the most handsome man I’ve ever seen in my life, and he walked out having just done the scenes that I was about to do, and I, I thought to myself, ‘This is it. This is over.'”

Good thing they had each other to lean on.

Arsema Thomas/Young Agatha Danbury:”I put a lot of pressure on myself initially, but then meeting the rest of the cast and for a lot of us, this is our debut thing, we were able to kind of ease each other into all of the overwhelming parts of this.”

Freddie Dennis/Reynolds: “I, I don’t think I could have navigated such an overwhelming and exciting thing without the help of, of these guys.”

