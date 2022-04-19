I love April. The beautiful weather, the cute clothes, the pretty flowers and the smell of… fresh air! Fresh air is a good thing especially when Earth Day is on Friday, and rather than just loving the earth for one day, how about showing it some love for a whole month?

At Brickell City Center, the whole month of April means great reasons to get more in tune with our beautiful Mother Earth.

It’s time to reduce, reuse and reflect at Brickell City Center. They don’t just celebrate Earth Day, they celebrate Earth Month.

Michael Sneed: “Throughout the month of April we are encouraging our guests to take a step back on how little decisions they make can impact sustainability and the planet overall. “

This year’s theme is all about reflection, and I don’t mean checking yourself out either.

Michael Sneed: “The idea behind this concept is getting people to realize little decisions that we make throughout the day and throughout our lives can make a really big impact overall in combating climate change and taking care of our planet.”

Little things like recycling clothes and electronics, so throughout the month, guests can get in on some free activities, like getting something good for doing something good.

Michael Sneed: “We have several events scheduled each week through the month, from yoga to cooking classes to happy hours and all kinds of different events.”

You’ve got options, like their yoga classes.

Savannah Supachana: “The yoga event is a really good way to connect yourself to the earth and the people around you. It’s a really great way to connect both mind body and spirit and everything that happens around us.”

And it’s more than cool activities.

Restaurants, like Pubbelly Sushi, are getting in on the fun.

Bryant Escobedo: “We’re actually rolling out a couple of initiatives. Right now, for example, we are using our take out supplies we are using a bamboo substitute that’s bio-degradable versus plastics.”

Or how about sipping some mojito sweetness through agave straws, for free!

Bryant Escobedo: “Well, for Earth Month, we’re actually featuring our Pubbelly mojito, so on Earth Day if you plant a plant and tag Pubbelly global, we’ll give you a complimentary Pubbelly mojito for free.”

Emily Ibarra: “I think it’s super delicious. It has hints of fruit. It’s very, very yummy.”

Mmmmm, now that’s one sweet deal! Being a part of change sometimes means starting small, like in your closet… Shireen this one’s for you!

Bryant Escobedo: “We’re hosting clothing and electronics donations. If you bring in your used clothing or electronics you can donate it here, and while you’re here, you can pick up a free gift with your donation.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Pubbelly Sushi Brickell

701 S Miami Ave., Suite 421

Miami, FL 33131

pubbellyglobal.com/brickell-city-centre-menus

