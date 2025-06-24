If you like real action, look no further than “F1 The Movie,” because the full-throttle fun isn’t just coming from some special effects.

Star Brad Pitt is actually behind the wheel, at real F1 races, going real F1 speeds, and we’re just happy he’s alive to share it.

Push the pedal to the metal and rush to theaters for “F1 The Movie.”

Damson Idris (as Joshua Pearce): “I think it’s really wonderful that Apex is giving second chances to the elderly.”

Brad Pitt (as Sonny Hayes): “It’s all right, you’re just worried I’m quicker than you.”

Brad Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, a Formula One driver who hasn’t raced in decades, after a severe crash forced him to retire.

Brad Pitt: “In that amount of time, Javier’s partner, Ruben, has become very successful in the sport, has now evolved into a team owner, so now he’s running his own Apex GP team. But, as it stands, you know, they’re a last-place team.”

So, while Sonny works as a taxi driver instead, old friend Ruben Cervantes, played by Mr. Bardem, asks Hayes to come out of retirement.

Javier Bardem: “And that is when he bets all that he has and he owns on the character of Sonny.”

Brad Pitt: “More about desperation, really. He’s run out of choices.”

Javier Bardem: “But because he knows that he has a passion and he has a question still not answered inside of him that he needs to answer.”

Brad Pitt: “Because he’s tried everything else and exhausted all other possibilities.”

Ruben’s team is struggling, so he wants Sonny to mentor rookie prodigy Joshua “Noah” Pearce, played by Damson Idris.

Damson Idris: “Formula One’s fun, is very serious. The stakes are so high, so I was very surprised to see just how much we were welcomed by the world of Formula One.”

Brad Pitt: “Damson, he’s so damn charming, I just wanna [makes punching gesture]. Besides being terribly slow, I couldn’t have had a better sparring partner. I’m thrilled.”

There’s friction between the characters, but the cast learned F1 is truly a team sport.

Damson Idris: “To see thousands of people behind every single team, all collectively working to pull off this task, I guess it’s exactly the same as making a movie, and in the end of it, we all became a family, too.”

The cast and crew shot on real tracks, at real races.

Brad Pitt: “It’s such a crazy idea. Joe, Joseph Kosinski, our director, must have been sitting around after the success of [“Top Gun:] Maverick” going, ‘What do I do next? I know. I’m going to do the most, like, visceral, experiential racing movie ever made. I’m going to integrate the entire film into the F1 season. I’m going to put real actors in real cars on tracks, on real Race Weekend, and we’re going to make a movie.'”

Javier Bardem: “Why not?”

Brad Pitt: “Somehow he pulled it off.”

