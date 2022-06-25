I’m so grateful for bread and butter before a meal. It’s like a gift from food heaven, but two local restaurants are stepping up the pre-meal excitement with food that’s more than appetizing because it’s free.

“Would you like fries with that?” It isn’t even a question at Bourbon Steak, ’cause everyone gets ’em.

This hotspot inside the Turnberry Resort in Aventura is giving away your favorite side as a starter.

Gabriel Fenton: “At Bourbon Steak, we offer complementary duck fat fries for every guest.”

A trio of freebie fries comes out before your salad or even an appetizer.

Gabriel Fenton: “We have three different flavors. We have rosemary with a spicy ketchup, we have an onion with an onion cream fresh, and a barbecue with a smoke paprika.”

Eduardo Schneider: “It’s great. You can make several different combinations with the fries, and it’s super flavorful.”

They’re fresh cut, and frying them in duck fat is next level.

Gabriel Fenton: “The duck fat enhances the flavor of the fries. It gives it some extra richness, and it really adheres to the flavoring we put onto it.”

Bourbon Steak goes through a ton of spuds a year. That’s because you can have as much as you want. Yes, please!

Eduardo Schneider: “I love it. It’s original, it’s creative, and this is what you expect when you go out for dinner.”

Pace yourself at Scarpetta, inside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. What they’re serving before your meal could leave you stuffed.

Eduardo Fernandez: “We welcome guests with our stromboli. That is actually a beautiful piece of bread stuffed with salami and smoked mozzarella.”

It looks like they’re giving you a regular old basket of warm fresh bread, but inside … slices of warm ooey, gooey stromboli sit on top.

Sofia Barreto: “It’s a very nice surprise, especially because it has all the meats and cheese. It opens your appetite.”

Eduardo Fernandez: “The reason we do that is because we really want to welcome our guests and giving to them the best we have in the house.”

At some places, stromboli is your dinner. Here it comes out before you dig in.

Eduardo Fernandez: “it’s really, really popular. People love it because it’s more like a sandwich. It’s like a whole meal that we are giving to our guests to make them feel welcome to our restaurant.”

Sofia Barreto: “The fact that it’s complimentary is amazing, and it’s something while you are waiting for your food and while you are having a glass of wine. A more relaxed atmosphere.”

