Lucky for us, it’s always fun in the sun down here in South Florida. Sometimes to get to the beach, you have to lug so much stuff. Well, a new spot just opened in Fort Lauderdale that might help with this problem.

Surf’s up, dudes and dudettes!

Surfing might look easy, but if you get wiped out, your confidence is destroyed.

Lucky for you, there’s now a stable option in SoFlo.

Skye Bailey,: “A lot of people say, ‘I can’t balance on a board,’ try a BOTE board. You feel like you’re almost floating on a mattress, so you’re not going to anywhere.”

I’m sorry, how do you say that again?

Skye Bailey: “So it’s pronounced ‘boat.’ It’s kind of a play on words with, you know, like taking your boat out on the water. We have everything from paddleboards, to kayaks, to floats and everything else you need to get on the water.”

And, at their new store in Fort Lauderdale, it’s ribbon-cutting time.

Skye Bailey: “This is our fifth flagship store in Florida. We really wanted to be a part of the Fort Lauderdale community. Everybody around here, you’re surrounded by water. Everybody loves water.”

And who doesn’t like a good beach party in SoFlo?

Skye Bailey: “Most recently, we launched our hangout line of products. It’s basically big floats for your boat, on the sandbar. They’re basically big party barges — places to hangout on the water, have a beer, bring your family and have a good time.”

But what their most known for are these colorful paddleboards, and they really stand out especially with this sticky add-on.

Skye Bailey: “One of the newest features we have on our products is the MAGNEPOD magnetic technology. We have drinkware, cozies, speakers, but it’s a place that can hold your drink down so you can’t spill it.”

Believe it or not, these things can all fit in a tiny car if that’s what you have.

Skye Bailey: “These products are perfect for Fort Lauderdale, the boating community, because they inflate into a small bag. You inflate them out there, throw them out, and you can bring a few friends or a couple dozen friends to fit on them.”

Don’t want to commit? No problem.

Skye Bailey: “If you’re not sure what product you want, you’re just getting started, you can always come meet the knowledgeable staff here or give them a call, and they’d be happy to lend boards for you to demo or set up a demo for you and your friends.”

MORE INFO:

BOTE Fort Lauderdale

1501 S Andrews Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

954-451-1393

boteboard.com/pages/fort-lauderdale

