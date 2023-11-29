It’s the holiday season and many restaurants around Miami, are leaning on their popularity to get you to enjoy your holiday meals with them.

But, one Miami Beach hidden gem is betting on its “secrecy” to entice you into trading in your ordinary holiday dinner for something extraordinary.

If you’re looking to ditch your traditional holiday dinner plans this year for something more unique…

Then look no further, than 27 Restaurant.

Jr. Gorton: “27 restaurant and bar focuses on creating the ambiance for guests to come along and have this intimate gathering.”

Located inside the Freehand Hotel in Miami Beach, the restaurant is offering guests a private dining experience like no other in its “Secret Garden.”

Jr. Gorton: “People are able to activate the Secret Garden, where they are provided a private bar staff a private wait staff, and basically, it’s just yours to enjoy.”

A low-key and charming quiet area just for you and your entourage to revel in.

Jr. Gorton: “The secret garden sells itself, it is quite the enchanting spot.”

The private area is hidden behind the restaurant’s herb garden. Hence the name… But we can’t mention a private dining experience without talking about food.

Jr. Gorton: “As you can see we kind of incorporate many different cultural tastes, anywhere ranging from kimchi fried rice, over to griot and pikliz.”

The drinks are overflowing too.

Jr. Gorton: “They create amazing punches serving the pallets of sweet, spicy, or savory.”

Inside the secret garden, there’s enough room for everyone to share food, mingle, and pour up drinks.

Jr. Gorton: “We can cater to 56 people for a proper sit-down dinner or we can cater to 100 plus for a more standing dinner.”

And there are multiple package deals to choose from for the holiday season. But the party will not stop after the holidays.

Jr. Gorton: “So we are for sure welcoming all your loved ones to be able to book your special occasions.”

Book your special event at the Secret Garden here.



