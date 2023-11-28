Time to start living the suite life, at the Intercontinental Hotel in downtown Miami.

We all know the building and maybe you have already experienced its jaw-dropping view of the bay.

But how about its new poolside cabanas?

Deco’s Alex Miranda has more.

The Intercontinental says they’re brand new cabanas are the hottest spots north of Havana.

Anyway, I had the dreadful task of investigating their new poolside offerings and renovated auites.

You heard me.

The Intercontinental Hotel in downtown Miami…

Rep: “We call ourselves an iconic hotel. A lot of people from Miami call us the ‘Inter Miami.'”

Has just been renovated for its 40th anniversary, with…

Rep: “More than $40 million just on the guest rooms alone.”

Yeah… Alone, which means there’s more.

Alex Miranda: “I’ll have the oceanview terrace cabana, please. All day. And some ice cream. Plus cookies. And a cake.”

Where there once was a restaurant, now sit seven, private, waterfront cabanas.

Rep: “These views are unparalleled in terms of having it right inside of the cabana.”

Overlooking Biscayne Bay.

Rep: “It’s a suite that’s right by the pool.”

Just how sweet are these suites?

Rep: “You’re getting the full service that we have available. You don’t have to leave, you know. You can really have a full meal…”

Alex Miranda: “I won’t, trust me. Haha.”

Rep: “Why would you?

Alex Miranda: “Now, if you’re like me, you’ll be ordeing tropical cocktails all day long. Or you can try this Goop-approved, lemon basil rose limonata sprtiz. And if it’s good enough for Gwenyth Paltrow, it should be good enough for all of us.”

And perhaps your poolside posse.

Rep: “They’re really perfect for four people. This cabana that we’re in is a little bit larger than some of the others. So it is really great for up to eight.”

Which is great, because you can split the cost.

Rep: “In the low season, they’re starting at $300 a day and then for the in-season, $500.”

And the upgrades don’t end on the pool deck either.

Rep: “It’s a great hotel for people who want to spoil themselves.”

The new Royal and Presidential suites are named appropiately.

Rep: “The living room is two-stories, it’s all glass. And then you’re getting into having a full dining room”

Alex Miranda: “And if you don’t have eight whole friends, that only means more champagne for you and your one friend, Gaby. Cheers to friendship, cheers to benefits. Wait no, not those…”

Job benefits, job benefits.

Rep: “We’re not stuffy, we want to have fun and that’s we feel what the Intercontinental is and that’s what we strive to be.”

That presidential suite is 3,300 square-feet. It came with it’s own fitness area, you name it.

Call the Intercontinental Hotel to book your own cabana.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.