I spy with my little eye a fabulous new beauty trend. Forget having stars in your eyes, because this fall is all about crystals and rhinestones.

BLACKPINK (singing): “How you like that? You gon’ like that, dah, dah, dah.”

BLACKPINK totally gets it.

Cardi B (rapping): “Hatin’ didn’t work, so they lied, so they lied.”

So does Cardi B.

Jennifer Lopez: “No, they never. It’s forever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever.”

Even J.Lo got in on it, and it’s perfect timing, because this fall, the eyes have it.

Genesis Sensat: “The two trends that are totally popping right now are the crystal gems on the eyes or as highlight in your face. And a little bit more of like a thinner brow is coming back in.”

The show “Euphoria” brought crystal eyes into the limelight.

Alexa Demie (as Maddy Perez): “Ninety percent of life is confidence, and the thing about confidence is, no one knows if it’s real or not.”

And Taylor Swift made jaws drop when she rocked this sparkly look at the MTV VMAs.

Now, SoFlo makeup artist Genesis Sensat wants to help you shine bright like a diamond.

Genesis Sensat: “Shimmer is fun, but crystals is even funner.”

This trend is all about making your eyes pop by adding some sparkle.

Genesis Sensat: “You can put them as eyeliner, or you can put them all over your eyelids, and it looks beautiful.”

This liner look is inspired by Taylor Swift.

Genesis says the key is, the crystals are the final touch.

Genesis Sensat: “You do your whole makeup first. You do your eye shadow, and then you apply it with some DUO facial glue.”

That’s the same glue you use to apply false lashes.

And, since smaller brows are back in style, too…

Genesis Sensat: “A thinner brow doesn’t always mean plucking. Today we’re using concealer to cover most of it and shaping the brow again.”

Danielle Fortun: “My favorite part about the look would definitely have to be the rhinestones. I think it gives it an extra pop and just something different.”

Feeling bold? Well, more is more when it comes to the crystal eye trend.

Genesis Sensat: “For this look, we just added a rosy shimmery base. We also added different size rhinestones to give it that pop.”

This eye look is a dazzling statement, so Genesis balances it by giving the brows a natural style.

Adriana Infante: “This look is a little bit out of my comfort zone, but I love it. It actually makes me feel so much more confident and so pretty.”

