It’s not a club, it’s not just dinner. It’s something in between. BOHO House is flipping the script on Miami nightlife. This hotspot is ditching velvet ropes and club culture — for a more relaxing vibe. Deco took a trip down to Edgewater — to learn all about it.

Chill vibes and great music. That’s the BOHO House formula for a great time.

Tucked away in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, the hotspot is offering a whole new take on nightlife.

Arthur Thomas: “BOHO House is more of an experience than a place to come and party or have a drink for an hour. It’s more a place that you are going to sit and exchange vibes and energy.”

No bottle parades, no neon signs, just good food and even better music.

Arthur Thomas: “We don’t have the sparklers, we don’t do that because it stops a part of the experience. The main focus is really the place and the DJ.”

These DJs traveled from near and far to make sure you are entertained.

Arthur Thomas: “We have DJs from all over the world coming here. People like Da Capo, Joezi that came here not too long ago and it was an amazing party.”

But what’s a good time without a few cocktails and delicious food?

Arthur Thomas: “We call our chefs culinary shamans because they bring their own experience to BOHO, their food experience. It’s more finger food, it’s like a bohemian type of vibe for the food.”

Born during the pandemic, the restaurant has just celebrated five years in the business and now it’s giving a shout-out to BOHO’s day ones.

Arthur Thomas: “We have a new membership club. It’s the way for us to keep the people that’s been here for now more than five years and make them feel special and thank them for being there and supporting us from the beginning.”

Not just anyone can get this membership.

Arthur Thomas: “The only way to be able to get to it is by invitation from another member or from us. So it’s really select.”

Perks include no waiting in line and a guaranteed table once you get inside.

Siboney Mesa: “I’ve been coming to BOHO House for about 4 years now and I’ve always loved my experience. I’m so excited that they launched the new membership club because it’s that same experience but just elevated.”

FOR MORE INFO:

BOHO House Miami

111 NE 20th St, Miami, FL 33137

Website

