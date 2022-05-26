If the right recipe for a TV show is funny, quirky and finger-lickin’ good, “Bob’s Burgers” is definitely on the menu. The hit Fox animated series about the family behind a burger joint is getting the movie treatment. For delicious details, we flip on over to Deco’s Alex Miranda, who’s never cooked a day in his life.

If reheating McDonald’s counts as cooking, then I’m a chef, but Bob’s burgers have got to be better.

Because fans love it so much, they ordered up a whole feature film, with an unexpected side of murder.

More than 200 episodes.

Kevin Kline (as Calvin Fischoeder, voice): “You have seven days to make your payment.”

And over 12 seasons.

John Roberts (as Linda Belcher, voice): “It’s gonna be OK, Bob.”

Yet we’re still hungry.

Burger: “That feels nice.”

H. Jon Benjamin (as Bob Belcher): “I know, I know.”

Burger: “Don’t rub my sesame seeds off.”

For “Bob’s Burgers.”

Kristen Schaal: “The show is relatable, accessible and honest.”

The hit animated comedy series has been cooked up into a movie. Well done!

Eugene Mirman: “What should moviegoers be aware of before seeing the film?”

John Roberts: “Subject to seizures!”

Called … “The Bob’s Burgers Movie.”

Kristen Schaal: “This movie is just a fun escape.”

H. Jon Benjamin: “We’re not curing cancer.”

Kristen Schaal: “You’re not gonna drive home and think, ‘Oh, my gosh, all the mistakes of my life.'”

The Belcher family voices are all back, including Bob — like, the Bob.

H. Jon Benjamin: “Why do fans love ‘Bob’s Burgers?’ Me.”

Then there’s wife Linda.

John Roberts: “She’s there to keep everybody positive.”

We also have Louise.

Kristen Schaal: “The youngest member of the Belcher family. A child, a female child.”

Now, the oldest daughter Tina, who’s…

Dan Mintz: “A little more reserved than some of the other family members.”

And nothing reserved about Gene here.

Eugene Mirman: “He’s an 11-year old boy who loves music and joking around.”

Plus, Teddy.

Larry Murphy: “He’s a customer at the restaurant, as well as maybe Bob’s friend.”

But a murder mystery rocks them all, after a sinkhole opens up in front of the restaurant, revealing a skeleton.

Eugene Mirman (as Gene Belcher, voice): “Did you mean to wave your arms all over the place while falling into the hole, because if so, you nailed it.”

And they still find a way to make that funny.

John Roberts: “Picking out very awkward, real moments that we don’t really talk about out loud in real life.”

Like the ones in this interview?

Kristen Schaal: “Is it surprising that this voice is coming out of this body? Or does it make sense?”

Eugene Mirman: “The sexiest rabbi in America!”

Good casting.

John Roberts: “Each character has their own special kind of quirkiness, and it’s fun to watch.”

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” which is also a musical, hits theaters Friday.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox