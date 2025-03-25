We’ve all been ‘jammin’ to Bob Marley’s classics since the 60s and now his grandson is stepping out with his debut single “Loving Jah”. Soul-Rebel Marley is no longer just ‘producing’ from the shadows-he’s ‘rising up’ The young Marley sat down with deco drive to tell us the reason for the worldwide move.

The Marley family legacy will forever be loving music…

From Bob to grandson, Soul-Rebel Marley.

And the roots of his new song started from the background scenes.

Soul-Rebel Marley, artist: “Yes, it’s my first single, lovin’ jah. Yeah, produced by me as well. Production is where I started really but now I’m stepping forward into new journey.”

Mama, Cedella helped lead his new journey.

Soul-Rebel Marley: “My mom played a big part as well cause at first I didn’t have the sample of my grandfather it was my mom singing we’ll be forever loving jah. She was like hold on. She put in grandpa, daddy.

But older bro, Skip was the real inspiration.

Soul-Rebel Marley: “Yeah that inspired the whole thing cause my brother Skip, he was going on tour last summer and like just everything going on I was like just keep going.”

And they are as tight as two notes in the same chord.

Soul-Rebel Marley: “Very close very close. Me and Skip, we have new music on the way. We have love songs for the girls for the ladies we have very conscious songs as well. Where we’re talking about things that’s really going on in the world too.”

Worldwide is the focus.

Soul-Rebel Marley: “Deco Drive, we have to go worldwide. For sure. We’re doing our rounds you know what I mean, making sure loving Jah can reach as far as it can. “

