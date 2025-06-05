The bigger the boat, the bigger the party … and if Alex Miranda is the grand marshal, a great party is guaranteed. Here’s our yachty hottie to tell us more.

FLoatarama is just over two weeks away. It’s just like a Pride parade, but on the water, which makes everything better, especially with an open bar the entire time. So buy your tickets, because with the Hard Rock as title sponsor, you know it’s gonna be good.

Fort Lauderdale is home to the largest Pride event on the water in the country, FLoatarama, June 21.

Scott Schramm: “Six and a half hours — can you believe it? — of open bar, buffet lunch, music, multiple venues, different DJs.”

And your ticket pays for much more than just boatloads of fun.

Scott Schramm: “All of this money goes to support LGBTQ youth programs, and we donated over $110,000 last year.”

Erick Eldridge: “They’ve raised so much money — $250,000, lifetime — and we were like, ‘We have to get involved and try to take this to the next level.'”

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is the title sponsor.

Erick Eldridge: “We called our friends at RNDC to supply the liquor. Obviously, when we heard you were the grand marshal, we couldn’t say no. Any excuse I have to — exactly — I was like, ‘Excuse to party with Alex on the Hard Rock Time? We have to be there.'”

And, as your grand marshal, I too have to face the press.

Interviewer Alex Miranda: “All right, let’s get started. How do you feel about this honor?”

Diva Alex Miranda: “The folks at FLoatarama enthusiastically chose me with so many options out there. It’s really special.”

Interviewer Alex Miranda: “Oh, that’s nice. Also, have you considered that they may have just used you to get a segment on Deco?”

Diva Alex Miranda: “I don’t like your tone, and your line of questioning is very aggressive.”

Interviewer Alex Miranda: “No?”

Diva Alex Miranda: “I think this interview’s over. I think it’s over. Over.”

But the countdown begins.

Erick Eldridge: “We’ve added photo ops. we’ve ordered entertainment with Daisey Deadpetals, a South Florida legend drag queen, pop-up giveaways, with dinners to the Hard Rock, one guest at FLoatarama that’s getting an over $1,000 package for a hotel stay.”

The Hard Rock supports LGBTQ+ events throughout the year, including the world record-breaking drag brunch I hosted last Sunday.

Susan Renneisen: “Over 600 people for The Pride Center at Equality Park.”

But this month, they’re really turning the dial up

Susan Renneisen: “The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, especially here in Hollywood, has been extremely supportive of the LGBTQ+ community. So, for Pride Month this year, we’ve really wanted to come out in a big way. You saw the Guitar [lit up with the colors of the rainbow flag]. We’re so proud to have that symbol.”

And we’re so excited to get on that yacht.

Scott Schramm: “Can’t wait to see you. And you can get your tickets at FLoatarama.org. It’s gonna be an epic Pride party.”

Alex Miranda: “Do you have a drag name?”

Susan Renneisen: “Do I have? Yes, I do. actually, Mine is Chaka Colorado. Chaka Colorado!”

Tickets are $150 dollars and come with everything — including Chris Lopez custom-designed T-shirt.

