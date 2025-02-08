Next weekend, Miami’s got you covered — whether you’re looking to sail away or get your hands on some wall-worthy pieces. If your wallet is just itching to buy something, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival and the Miami International Boat Show are back with waves of excitement and doodles of fun.

Ahoy, matey! The Miami International Boat Show is diving right in, from Feb. 12 through the 16th.

Dean Fillichio: “Miami has always been a very iconic boating community. There’s more to do here on the water. We display everything from boats to kayaks to all of the ancillary products that go on your boat.”

There are six locations to show off thousands of boats and shopping for your fave sea merch.

Dean Fillichio: “The Venetian Marina is for sea trials. Yacht Haven Grand at Watson Island is the super yacht show. You’ll see all yachts over about 120 feet there.”

Boats under 50 feet are docked inside the Miami Beach Convention Center. Water lovers can feel really important, especially if they have VIP tickets.

Dean Fillichio: “The VIP gets you into the show, gets you into all show locations, and then you get to enjoy the air conditioning, as well as all you can drink and all you can eat during the show.”

Get ready to see more than 200 artists showing off their masterpieces at the Coconut Grove Arts Festival during Presidents’ Day weekend.

Camille Marchese: “It takes place, really, from McFarland, down Bayshore, then down PanAm. It’s a party, you know, but it’s an art-centered party. This is Miami, so it’s always going to be a party.”

The annual event features music, a sculpture garden and a family zone area.

Camille Marchese: “Where young kids between the ages of 6 and 12 can purchase their first original piece of art that our artists have donated.”

There’s also an arts and drafts section and stacks of creativity.

Camille Marchese: “We have these amazing stacks that we build out of containers, and we have live mural painting there. It’s just fun. It’s a tradition. It’s 61 years of this festival. It’s a legacy, and it’s a blast.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami International Boat Show

@ Miami Beach Convention Center

Feb. 12-16

Tickets



Coconut Grove Art Festival

2700 S. Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33133.

Feb. 15-17

Tickets







Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.