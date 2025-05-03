We love our Sunshine State, but the sun here can be way too harsh. With May being Melanoma Awareness Month, keeping your skin and your pups protected is super important. One clothing brand is throwing some shade — literally. I tried some on, and they fit like a glove.

OK, if you’re anything like me, putting on a golf course can take forever, which means more sun.

BloqUV is the perfect way to wear your sunscreen.

Lynn Martinez: “This is what I love about your line, is that you don’t have to be spraying and gooing up. You just put your piece on.”

Corina Biton, founder of BloqUV: “Absolutely, the same thing for little kids. You know, kids hate putting on sunscreen. With BloqUV, you just put on the shirt and you only have to put sunscreen on their exposed areas.

Lynn: “I love your new pieces. First of all, like look, my phone goes in here, which is really, really nice. This unzips. But what did you do with color and new pieces this season?”

Corina Biton: “This season, it’s very bright colors, very pigmented colors. It’s the bright reds, this is lava red. It’s the watermelon. It’s the neon yellows, it’s the bright blues. it’s the bright greens.”

Lynn Martinez: “Happy stuff.”

Corina Biton: “Happy stuff, and we’ve also added a bunch of new styles. Hoodie dresses, hoodie dresses for Mom and baby. New golf styles for ladies and men that protect the neck. We have mock zip tops. So we’re all about the protection.”

And pups get love, too.

Lynn: “So, one of the newest pieces that you added to your collection is protection for our dogs.”

Corina Biton: “Absolutely, BarkUV, we just launched BarkUV. I’m not sure if people know, but your dogs also get skin cancer. They get moles. It’s available for little dogs, from four pounds, all the way to 80 pounds.”

Lynn Martinez: “Do they keep it on?”

Corina Biton: “They do, they do. It’s very cozy.”

Lynn Martinez: “And, when you wash these pieces, you’re still protected. You still have UV protection.”

Corina Biton: “Absolutely. The UV protection does not wash away with laundry. It’s inherent in the garment.”

And this month hits skincare different.

Lynn Martinez: “May is Melanoma Month.”

Corina Biton: “May is Melanoma Awareness Month, and we do, online, we donate 5% of our sales to go to Melanoma Research Foundation, to educate people that you need to check your skin once a year, and you need to do self-screenings once a month. It’s really important to know what your skin looks like and what freckles you have, and if you see any changes, go to your dermatologist.”

Lynn: “So get naked, it’s OK.”

Corina Biton: “Yes, that is a tagline: to get naked.”

BloqUV is available at the golf shop of JW Marriott Turnberry in Aventura or online.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

1803 NE 146th Street

North Miami, FL 33181

BloqUV website





Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.