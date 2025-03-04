Ever wonder what happens when the show Downton Abbey meets flowers? No, it’s not a weird dream you had after having too much tea — it’s a real event, that’s blooming right now! Yep, flowers aren’t just for gardens anymore. Fleurs de Villes is sprouting over SoFlo and be-leaf me you’ll wanna take a look at this.

Picture this. Over 25 flower installations transforming into something familiar, something iconic. It’s like a floral fantasy with a touch of elegance.

Karen Marshall: “We have the worldwide launch, of Fleur de Villes — Downton Abbey here at Bal Harbour Shops! Downton Abbey 3, the movie is coming out on September 12 and this much-beloved television program and movie series is coming to life in flowers in Bal Harbour shops in celebration of that!”

And with a whole lot of petals, and stems. These florists aren’t just arranging flowers; they’re transforming them into living, breathing pieces of art.

Karen Marshall: “To know the storyline, of the characters beautifully. So it feels incredible to see it come to life in flowers. Each of the mannequins are done by a different local floral artist, so seeing their approach to creating that character that we all know so well in blooms is something that is so extraordinary.”

And Deco talked to one of those local floral artists.

Stephanie Gonzalez: “My piece is based off of Cora and Robert which are the two main characters. We just wanted to incorporate the colors that you see in the show. The reds, the pinks, and bringing it together has a nice contrast with their cream outfits!”

It’s like a fashion statement in full bloom so, tell us, would you wear your own pieces?

Stephanie Gonzalez: “Would i wear it? Maybe I would actually because I love the style of the overcoat. Maybe before if you would’ve asked me this a few years ago, I would of said no, but now I feel I just love that classic look. Like really appreciating, the details, everything that goes behind, how we try to bring a characters to life and looking at flowers a different way.”

There’s so much behind-the-scenes work, but…

Karen Marshall: “It’s so worth it when you see people come into the show and literally see their jaw drop to their chin and have a moment of wow and more importantly, come and feel a great sense of joy. We have joy everywhere you look here! And that’s a hard thing to find sometimes these days, so if you’re looking for joy, come and see this.. flowers make us happy — and we’re all very happy here!”

Fleurs de Villes–Downton Abbey is blooming in Bal Harbour Shops until March 9.

FOR MORE INFO:

Fleurs de Villes: Downton Abbey

Bal Harbour Shops

9700 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour, FL 33154

Feb. 28- March 9

https://www.fleursdevilles.com/event-page/bal-harbour-shops-downton-abbey-2025

