Deco went to a Hollywood opening last night. It wasn’t in California, and there were no stars on the red carpet, but for South Florida foodies, the event was a blockbuster. Make that a Block 40 blockbuster.

All you hungry residents in downtown Hollywood, listen up. Block 40 Food Hall is here.

Steve Dapuzzo: “Block 40 Food Hall is Hollywood’s first food hall, with over 10 different concepts, a gaming area, as well as three different bars.”

The hall didn’t just pop up outta nowhere. There’s a reason Block 40 has opened its doors.

Steve Dapuzzo: “Well, Hollywood’s developing immensely great residential life, work life, and now it’s time to develop the play life.”

There are plenty of places to play here, whether it’s Jenga or darts. You can also hang out at the center bar if you want to take in all the action.

And with 10 food kiosks, how can you go wrong?

Steve Dapuzzo: “Choosing the right kiosks is really important, because you want to hit a little bit from every region. You wanna give the consumer the ability to come in and really get what they want, and the best part is, if you come with friends, everyone gets what they want.”

Feel like some fettuccine? Make it over to Dalmoro’s.

Elliott Lauri: “We are a fast-casual pasta restaurant that serves homemade sauces, pasta and homemade tiramisu.”

You can watch your pasta being made right before your eyes. The food hall is the perfect place for their first South Florida location.

Elliott Lauri: “So it’s good to have in this environment where you take it, walk to the next station, walk to the park that’s over here.”

At C.L.A.S.S. Lux Burger, it’s all happening between the buns.

Chef Ali: “We specialize here in sliders. We have one specialty burger that’s a combination of filet mignon ribeye and skirt steak, all hand ground.”

To save you some time, we asked the chef what he recommends.

Chef Ali: “Right now, I would have to say our lamb sliders are one of our biggest. It’s mixed with rosemary tarragon and sage. We cook it to about medium. It’s served open-faced with a little salad on the side.”

Did someone say dessert? I hope so, because Hollywood Creamery is waiting for you.

Konstantin Goldenberg: “I make my own ice cream. I make it in small batches and often I change the flavors, so there’s always something new and different on the menu.”

You will never go thirsty at Block 40. There are over 150 kinds of beers, and the wall of tequila awaits you in this slice of Mexican heaven.

Steve Dapuzzo: “And of course, you have Loco Ocho, our signature full-service restaurant.”

Everybody wins at Block 40 Food Hall, and that’s a proper Hollywood ending.

Tiina Hietala: “We are locals, so we’re always looking for a new place to eat and have a good time, and it looks like this does it all.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Block 40 Food Hall

1818 Hollywood Boulevard

Hollywood, Florida 33020

block40foodhall.com

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.