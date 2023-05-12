Ladies and gentlemen, this next story is going to be two and a half minutes of pure eye candy. One of the hottest luxury retailers of high-end bling just opened its doors in Miami to a star-studded crowd. We’re talking so many carats, you could make a salad.

Deco’s Alex Miranda, who loves a good watch but is never on time, has the story.

Floyd “Money” Mayweather is a loyal customer. Need I say more? And, sure, chances are none of us can afford the jaw-dropping million-dollar diamond rings at Avi & Co. in the Design District, but it’s free to look. Until we drool on their product, and then they have to kick us out.

Got $600,000?

Avi Hiaeve: “This is a watch. This is a bangle. You get two in one.”

For a watch?

Alex Miranda: “I’ve got one complaint.”

Avi Hiaeve: “What is it? You can’t tell the time?”

Alex Miranda: “I can’t tell the time.”

…when you already have a phone?!

Alex Miranda: “It’s money o’clock.”

Avi Hiaeve: “Money o’clock.”

Then…

Alex Miranda: “Avi, will you marry me?”

I’m kidding! But Avi’s celebrity clientele are not.

Avi Hiaeve: “21 Savage is my client. Drake is my client.”

The list goes on, like the VIP at Avi & Co.’s grand opening in Miami’s Design District, the New York retailer’s second location.

Avi Hiaeve: “It’s all about building your collection. Once you start with one, it’s a hobby.”

Where customers…

Avi Hiaeve: “Feel like money, smell like money and want to spend the money.”

…on rare, high-end watches, including his own line, and jewelry.

Avi Hiaeve: “This is the Rolex Sky Dweller. White gold. all factory diamonds.”

…which Sylvester Stallone bought from him, briefly.

Avi Hiaeve: “A day or two after, he called me back and he said, ‘Avi, I can’t do it. It’s too much diamonds.'”

Alex Miranda: “So you’re telling me he returned the watch? How much does this watch cost?”

Avi Hiaeve: “This is a $1.5 million watch.”

Alex Miranda: “Maybe he needed to make rent that month.”

And before you say, “run”…

Alex Miranda: “I got people watching me right now, FYI.”

Hey, I want J Balvin’s Richard Mille.

Avi Hiaeve: “That’s my friend Jose. He bought three of them from me.”

It’s $7 million! Like this chain…

Avi Hiaeve: “You have four carats, Asscher cut diamonds coming down, and all the big stones are 10 carat each.”

Alex Miranda: “I feel like i just gained 10 pounds.”

Avi Hiaeve: “This is the…”

Alex Miranda: “Wow! See, this is like an alternate version of me. This is, like, the cool, because I’m such a dork.”

I’ll tell you one thing…

Alex Miranda: “I know I look good! Do I not?”

King Charles who?

Alex Miranda: “$1.5 mil, $7 mil, $7 mil, Sawgrass Mills.”

Ready for rings?

Avi Hiaeve: “This is $2.5 million, and this is a $5 million.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, my God. I mean, that is just beautiful.”

Don’t worry — this 30-carat boulder is a steal!

Avi Hiaeve: “I actually have a good deal: $1.8 million.”

I mean, it’s not called BOGO & Co.

Alex Miranda: “Like, I’m a vegetarian.”

Avi Hiaeve: “You know how to rhyme now?”

And count.

Avi Hiaeve: “Fifty, 75, 125, and 30. That’s…”

A hundred and fifty-five carats, on four fingers.

Avi Hiaeve: “So, Alex, Avi & Co. is the only way to go.”

Avi Hiaeve and Alex Miranda: “Period.”

Walk-ins are welcome, but you can also schedule an appointment and enjoy a VIP room in the back.

