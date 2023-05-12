Ladies and gentlemen, this next story is going to be two and a half minutes of pure eye candy. One of the hottest luxury retailers of high-end bling just opened its doors in Miami to a star-studded crowd. We’re talking so many carats, you could make a salad.
Deco’s Alex Miranda, who loves a good watch but is never on time, has the story.
Floyd “Money” Mayweather is a loyal customer. Need I say more? And, sure, chances are none of us can afford the jaw-dropping million-dollar diamond rings at Avi & Co. in the Design District, but it’s free to look. Until we drool on their product, and then they have to kick us out.
Got $600,000?
Avi Hiaeve: “This is a watch. This is a bangle. You get two in one.”
For a watch?
Alex Miranda: “I’ve got one complaint.”
Avi Hiaeve: “What is it? You can’t tell the time?”
Alex Miranda: “I can’t tell the time.”
…when you already have a phone?!
Alex Miranda: “It’s money o’clock.”
Avi Hiaeve: “Money o’clock.”
Then…
Alex Miranda: “Avi, will you marry me?”
I’m kidding! But Avi’s celebrity clientele are not.
Avi Hiaeve: “21 Savage is my client. Drake is my client.”
The list goes on, like the VIP at Avi & Co.’s grand opening in Miami’s Design District, the New York retailer’s second location.
Avi Hiaeve: “It’s all about building your collection. Once you start with one, it’s a hobby.”
Where customers…
Avi Hiaeve: “Feel like money, smell like money and want to spend the money.”
…on rare, high-end watches, including his own line, and jewelry.
Avi Hiaeve: “This is the Rolex Sky Dweller. White gold. all factory diamonds.”
…which Sylvester Stallone bought from him, briefly.
Avi Hiaeve: “A day or two after, he called me back and he said, ‘Avi, I can’t do it. It’s too much diamonds.'”
Alex Miranda: “So you’re telling me he returned the watch? How much does this watch cost?”
Avi Hiaeve: “This is a $1.5 million watch.”
Alex Miranda: “Maybe he needed to make rent that month.”
And before you say, “run”…
Alex Miranda: “I got people watching me right now, FYI.”
Hey, I want J Balvin’s Richard Mille.
Avi Hiaeve: “That’s my friend Jose. He bought three of them from me.”
It’s $7 million! Like this chain…
Avi Hiaeve: “You have four carats, Asscher cut diamonds coming down, and all the big stones are 10 carat each.”
Alex Miranda: “I feel like i just gained 10 pounds.”
Avi Hiaeve: “This is the…”
Alex Miranda: “Wow! See, this is like an alternate version of me. This is, like, the cool, because I’m such a dork.”
I’ll tell you one thing…
Alex Miranda: “I know I look good! Do I not?”
King Charles who?
Alex Miranda: “$1.5 mil, $7 mil, $7 mil, Sawgrass Mills.”
Ready for rings?
Avi Hiaeve: “This is $2.5 million, and this is a $5 million.”
Alex Miranda: “Oh, my God. I mean, that is just beautiful.”
Don’t worry — this 30-carat boulder is a steal!
Avi Hiaeve: “I actually have a good deal: $1.8 million.”
I mean, it’s not called BOGO & Co.
Alex Miranda: “Like, I’m a vegetarian.”
Avi Hiaeve: “You know how to rhyme now?”
And count.
Avi Hiaeve: “Fifty, 75, 125, and 30. That’s…”
A hundred and fifty-five carats, on four fingers.
Avi Hiaeve: “So, Alex, Avi & Co. is the only way to go.”
Avi Hiaeve and Alex Miranda: “Period.”
Walk-ins are welcome, but you can also schedule an appointment and enjoy a VIP room in the back.
FOR MORE INFO:
Avi & Co. Miami
53 NE 40th St.
Miami, FL 33137
aviandco.com
