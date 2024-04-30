Sometimes, everything old is new again. Except for all my exes. They can stay in the past. Ok, not that kind of past. More like collectibles. “Walt Grace Vintage” over in Wynwood is the perfect place for a Cars and Guitars kind of day.

Want fast cars like these bad boys?

And jamming out with a fine guitar?

Inside Walt Grace Vintage in Wynwood, you can admire and play at the same time.

Jonathan Lewis, curator at Walt Grace: “Walt Grace Vintage. We’re a gallery that specializes in buying and selling vintage cars and guitars. We’ve changed a little bit over the years. We’ve grown. We’re opening in Nashville next year and Vegas the following after that but we are a brand that was born and raised in Miami.”

The name of this fine spot came from a John Mayer song Walt Grace’s Submarine Test, January 1967″.

Jonathan Lewis: “If you listen to the song and you read the words, at the end you realize the submarine is this metaphor for the thing in life that you put on the back burner. Everyone is Walt Grace and everyone has a submarine whether you know it or not.”

If your “submarine” is a one-of-a-kind ride, they have it.

Jonathan Lewis: “We’re more than happy to show you any car if you have any interest. If you’re a kid who wants to sit in a Ferrari, their dream, for the first time or a grown human who wants to do the same thing.”

Jonathan Lewis: “If you’re a kid that wants to play a guitar you’ve seen forever or you’re a professional tour musician and you’ve been drooling over the latest release, you can play touch and feel anything.”

You can try out new and old guitars inside their jam session rooms or check out their merchandise, from watches to shirts and they also have a cafe.

Jonathan Lewis: “You’ll notice the cafe is done to the equal level as everything else because it’s that important to us. We sell a relatively affordable cup of coffee done in a very unique way.”

How unique?

Jonathan Lewis: “We accidentally started making our own water. The gentleman who built our water filtration system, because of that, we brew la colum they’re from Philly. Bill, our founder is from Philly. Our coffee is freakishly good. We make our own vanilla and chai.”

Manizha Buribekova: “We’re a porches family, that’s why we’re here to look at all these vintage cars. It’s an absolutely amazing place, like totally love it. My son is also doing art. He does automotive art.”

Surush Buribekova: “When my mom brought me here, I was instantly mesmerized and amazed by all the porsches, and Ferraris, and guitars here and motorbikes. This place is pretty inspirational and a pretty fun landmark to go to.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Walt Grace Vintage

300 NW 26th St, Miami, FL 33127

https://waltgracevintage.com/

