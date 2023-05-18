“The Masked Singer” has unmasked a new winner and runner-up. It was an exciting season 9 finale with powerful performances and two big reveals.

The masks are off, and Bishop Briggs is the winner.

Now that there’s no pressure to succeed, the only decision she has to make is, where is she going to put that Golden Mask trophy?

Bishop Briggs: “Oh, my gosh. Wow. I haven’t even thought of that. I can’t wait to be able to speak about this secret. I hope to keep the ‘Masked Singer’ trophy on my bedside so that every time I wake up, I can look at it, and I could show my son.”

She enjoyed trying out different performance styles as Medusa and says she definitely felt a connection with the character.

Bishop Briggs: “I feel Medusa is very misunderstood and, as a woman living in our world today, I feel like we are sort of confined to only being one thing when in fact we’re multiple things all at once.

Runner-up Macaw was David Archuleta.

The ex-“American Idol” contestant wasn’t too sure about doing another competition show.

David Archuleta: “Maybe it was just the place I was at in my life. I was younger and just personal things going on. I felt like I put my value on what people thought of me. I’m 32 now, I was 16, 17, when I was on American Idol, but it’s like parts of my brain still revert back to that time.”

David eventually got over his fear and loved spreading his wings on the show.

David Archuleta: “I’m a performer. It’s only going to benefit me to let myself be free. It’s a very liberating feeling. Everyone was happy, the costumes were all colorful and out there, it’s like you got to, you kind of got to escape from reality for a little bit.”

