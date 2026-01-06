Billy Joel’s back onstage and he chose South Florida to make his return!

Billy made his first live appearance in 11 months over the weekend.

The piano man performed two songs up in Wellington, with Turnstiles, a Billy Joel cover band.

The guys rocked out to “We Didn’t Start The Fire” and “Big Shot.”

Billy had stopped playing live to deal with a brain disorder. But like any true northeasterner, he came down to SoFlo for the winter.

