This Sunday, bikers are joining forces to give back at the 38th annual Toys in the Sun Run, and it’s all for a good cause, supporting three fantastic charities. Deco’s Alex Miranda has more from the Hard Rock.

Rev your engines and rock your hearts out.

Vroom. Vroom. Alex

Vroom, Vroom is right.

Because the Toys in the Sun Run, once the country’s largest motorcycle charity run, is back.

Alex Miranda: “When I go to the event. Should I be wearing my fake, you know, sleeves? Does it look real?”

Ryan Case: “I think you can get away with that.”

Guess not!

Presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood and fueled by Rick Case Automotive Group.

Alex Miranda: “Why did you guys push to bring this back to life?”

Ryan Case: “We’ve wanted to bring it back for years. It’s been seven years since the event went on. It’s a 38-year-old event. The community has been so good to us over the decades that we need to get back.”

And benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, Bergeron Everglades Foundation, and…

Susan Renneisen: “Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. Everyone knows the incredible work that they do for the children in our community.”

Get your motor running.

Susan Renneisen: “We’re starting the ride here at the Hard Rock at the Oasis lot.”

Ryan Case: “Thousands of motorcycles would ride the highway. I mean, I remember people would line up on the streets to watch the parade.”

Susan Renneisen: “We’re hoping to get 5,000, 10,000. Come on out, as many of you bikers that want to come and join us.”

Alex Miranda: “There’s gonna be so much fun on the way. But then once everybody arrives, then there’s an entire…”

Susan Renneisen: “Festival.”

Alex Miranda: “Exactly.”

Susan Renneisen: “We’re ending up at Bergeron Green Glades Ranch in Weston. Our headliner is Gretchen Wilson.

Thirty food trucks, beverage trucks. Santa is coming, so he can take pictures.

It’s the reason for the season.

Thirty dollars a person. They get this full day of fun and festivities.

Toys in the Sun Run is Sunday, starting at 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. Meet at the Hard Rock Oasis parking lot.

FOR MORE INFO:

38th Annual SFPC Toys In The Sun Run

Dec 7 @ 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Oasis Parking Lot on U.S. 441 (State Road 7) opposite Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood / Bergeron Green Glades Ranch.

