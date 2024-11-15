Tonight the eyes of the music world are on South Florida and not because our zipper is down. It’s because this is where the Latin Grammys are going down tonight and going down with them is our hot tamale, Alessandro Miranda. Hey, let’s hear your best Latin Grammy acceptance speech!

I want to thank everybody tonight for, no. Well, one day, maybe. Juanes was also here celebrating. He just walked down the carpet. Carlos Vives, who is Person of the Year 2024, he walked much earlier today. Emilia was just standing over here, gorgeous. It’s been a glamorous, glitzy and star-studded night on this gorgeous, gorgeous red carpet as the show starts in just a few minutes.

The Latin Grammy Awards are back where they belong, at least that’s what we think, in Miami at the Kaseya Center downtown. It’s the 25th anniversary, no less, which makes this show even more special. As the brightest stars prepare to walk a glitzy red carpet.

Amara La Negra: “Ay dios mio! I don’t know, because I would love to see Karol G. I would love to see Shakira.”

DannyLux: I ran into Fade and said, ‘What’s up’ to him. Such a crazy moment and he’s such a humble guy.”

Under the magical Miami skyline.

Alex Miranda: “Shouldn’t they just hold it here every year? I mean, it is kind of the epicenter of Latin culture.”

Amara La Negra: “I would say they should just keep it back home here in Miami, where it’s really at. And when you talk about the Latino community, this is the melting pot of culture, here in Miami.”

DannyLux, who’s performed on the Coachella stage.

DannyLux: “Grateful to other people that listen to my music, the whole Coachella Valley.”

Nominated tonight:

DannyLux: “Best Mexican contemporary music album.”

And feeling lucky!

DannyLux: “I already feel like I won just by being nominated.”

The first awards presentation was way back in the year 2000. Since then, the Latin Grammys have held an international spotlight on the Latin music scene. Serving up iconic performances and pop cultural moments.

This is the third time the Latin Grammys are held in Miami. The first 2003, the second in a closed-to-the-public show in 2020 during the pandemic, but Thursday in 2024 the glamor is back in the 305!

Alex Miranda: “You look amazing. How are you feeling right now?”

Amara La Negra: “I am super excited. I am in love with this dress. I’m feeling very tight, very mindful, very demure, but I hope that it’s getting the look.”

Where Miami, the home of the Latin Academy’s headquarters, stands tall as an epicenter of Latin entertainment.

I love Amara. You might remember her from Love & Hip Hop Miami. The carpet is about to close because the show is about to start all on Univision.

