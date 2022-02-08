It’s Meat Free Monday. In honor of this day devoted to no beef, chicken or fish, we’re talking all things vegan.

The Soul Vegan Festival is back. This Saturday, the annual event will be taking over Lummus Park on South Beach.

Deco got a preview, and we promise there will be so many dishes to choose from, you’re not gonna ask, where’s the beef?

Fuel your mind, body and soul at the Soul Vegan Festival. They’ll be serving up familiar foods with a twist: it’s all plant based, as in no meat.

Starex Smith, Soul Vegan Festival: “At the Soul Vegan Festival you will be able to find all those comfort foods that Grandma made, like mac and cheese, oxtails, you know, all the things that we just love and make us feel great, but this food is going to make you feel great, and it’s good for you.”

This is the fifth year for the fest. It’ll be bigger, better and tastier, giving you a world of options.

Starex Smith: “Soul Vegan is literally the soul of cooking, anywhere from Jamaica to the Bahamas to the bayous of Louisiana.”

Island Fusion Grill in Davie is bringing the flavors of the Caribbean to the event.

Deanna Allen, Island Fusion Grill: “Island Fusion Grill is a Cuban-Jamaican vegan restaurant.”

They’ll be cooking up three vegan dishes. Same seasonings as your favorite meaty meals, with a meat free difference.

Deanna Allen: “Instead of having curry chicken, you will have coconut curry jackfruit, and so, you will have the jackfruit bites that look like curry chicken.”

Conch salad looks and tastes like conch, but sub out seafood for lychee.

Then there’s the “vox-tails,” aka oxtails minus the ox.

Deanna Allen: “Instead of the meat, what we do is we combine mushrooms with beans, and for the bone, we use sugar cane.”

They’ll be so much yummy goodness, you won’t miss the meat.

Awash Ethiopian will be dishing out authentic vegan Ethiopian food.

Yikramo Ibrahim, Awash Ethiopian Restaurant: “Ethiopian food tastes rich, spicy and flavorful.”

They’re making it easy for you to try it all at the Soul Vegan Fest.

Yikramo Ibrahim: “We are preparing seven different kind of dishes. We are giving so many options because Ethiopian food, you can eat it as shareable or as individual as well.”

From lentils to collard greens to mushrooms, veggies and beans never tasted so good.

Yikramo Ibrahim: “Our mushroom is seasoned with a special Ethiopian spice called barbai, and we sauté it with onion, and we serve it with injera, the bread. Barbai tastes a little bit spicy and flavorful.”

Head over to the festival. You won’t leave hungry, and you may find out you love vegan food.

Starex Smith: “Anyone who wants delicious food and have a good time and have a uniquely guilt free time, this is the place to be.”

FOR MORE INFO:

5th Soul Vegan Festival

Saturday, Feb. 12, noon to 7 p.m.

Lummus Park

1130 Ocean Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

To buy tickets, click here.

