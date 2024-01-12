Royal Caribbean has done it again — bigger and better than ever.

Icon of the Seas is literally iconic, because it’s officially the largest cruise ship in the world. I got to explore it Thursday, but it didn’t take very long for me to find the pools and the bars.

Why did Royal Caribbean build the world’s largest cruise ship?

Jennifer Goswami, Royal Caribbean International: “Icon will be the iconic vacation.”

Because it’s iconic, and they love to do iconic stuff.

Jennifer Goswami: “We’ve taken 50 years of Royal Caribbean and brought it all on one place. Everything you wish we could have done, we’ve now done it.”

Icon of the Seas made its home at PortMiami this week. But how big are we talkin’?

Alex Miranda: “I am here to report that this thing is freaking huge.”

Well, that — and this behemoth weighs over 250,000 tons! That’s, like, five Titanics.

Alex Miranda: “The scale of it, what does it feel like when you’re walking through it?”

Jennifer Goswami: “There’s so much intentionality and design on Icon. We really every different neighborhood as a small city.”

It’s 1,198 feet long.

Jennifer Goswami: “It doesn’t feel like you are walking for miles. You really feel like you would be exploring. That’s really always been our goal; you meander.”

Five decks up, you have Central Park, with over 30,000 plants and four living plant walls.

And, Icon has 2,805 cabins and suites, for 7,600 guests. Imagine the number of towel animals!

Alex Miranda: “You guys do, please?”

Jennifer Goswami: “Oh, we are absolutely bringing the most iconic of towel animals that we’ve ever done.”

But let’s get to that record-breaking glass dome.

Jennifer Goswami: “The AquaDome really creates this relaxing experience for entertainment, but also water views and dining.”

The ship runs on liquefied natural gas, but I’ll be running in the Painkiller, at over 40 restaurants, bars and lounges.

Bartender: “Here’s your Painkiller. Enjoy your drink.”

Alex Miranda: “Thank you, except I have no pain. I’m on a cruise ship.”

The Hideaway is one of seven pools on the ship, but it is the first suspended infinity pool at sea.

Category 6 is the largest floating water park, with six slides. The tallest and first open free fall at sail are also here.

Jennifer Goswami: “The first family raft slides at sea, thrills, chills. It will really blow our guests away.”

At Crown’s Edge, dangle over the ocean.

Jennifer Goswami: “A hundred and fifty-five feet. You will really be danging in front of the water.

Alex Miranda: “I’ve heard the floor drops out.”

Jennifer Goswami: “Correct.”

Alex Miranda: “Isn’t that crazy?!”

Jennifer Goswami: “We won’t tell you when. All of a sudden, you’re just dangling over the ocean.”

Alex Miranda: “Can Grandma do it?”

Jennifer Goswami: “Depends on who your grandma is.”

Alex Miranda: “Good point.”

Plus mini golf, with the best view in all of Miami, before t changes, of course, to the Caribbean. To Cozumel we go!

The Icon only takes seven-night cruises. It goes to the Caribbean, and its maiden voyage departs Miami on Jan. 27.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.