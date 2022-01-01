It looks like Hollywood has finally learned to film in a COVID world, and 2022 is looking like a great year for movies. From big films like “Morbius” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” there are plenty of hard-hitting action flicks to look forward to.

Jared Leto (as Dr. Michael Morbius): “The ability to use echo location, and an overpowering urge to consume blood.”

Sony and Marvel are buckling up for another film release. Jared Leto stars as “Morbius,” a chemist who accidentally becomes a living vampire.

“Morbius” leaps into theaters January 28.

Mark Wahlberg (as Victor Sullivan): “Hey, kid. A little young for a bartender, aren’t you?”

Tom Holland (as Nathan Drake): “A little old for prom, aren’t you?”

Hot on the heels of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Tom Holland will be back in theaters in “Uncharted.” Tom plays Nathan Drake in the big-screen adaptation of the popular video game character.

“Uncharted” arrives Feb. 18.

Robert Pattinson (as Bruce Wayne/Batman): “When that light hits the sky, it’s not just a call. It’s a warning.”

Robert Pattinson fights for Gotham City in “The Batman.” Rob dons the cowl of a young Dark Knight as he takes on the Riddler.

“The Batman” swoops into theaters March 4.

Rosalie Chiang (as Mei Lee, voice): “Don’t look at me! Stay back!”

Orion Lee (as Jin Lee, voice): “This happened already?”

Rosalie Chiang (as Mei Lee, voice): “What did you say?”

Disney and Pixar’s latest animated adventure is “Turning Red.” As if being a 13-year old girl wasn’t hard enough, the character Mei Lee also has to deal with turning into a giant red panda.

The film hits theaters March 11.

Chiwetel Ejiofor (as Mordo): “Your desecration of reality will not go unpunished.”

Benedict Cumberbatch is back in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

Following the events of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Strange delves deeper into the worlds of the Multiverse. The doctor is in May 6.

Character in “Top Gun: Maverick”: “Your instructor is one of the finest pilots this program has ever produced.”

The long-awaited “Top Gun: Maverick” flies into theaters this year. Tom Cruise is back in the cockpit as Pete Mitchell.

“Top Gun: Maverick” takes to the skies May 27.

Character in “Lightyear”: “To infinity…”

Chris Evans (as Buzz Lightyear, voice): “And…”

Another courageous pilot heads to infinity and beyond in “Lightyear.”

Chris Evans takes on the voice role of Buzz Lightyear in an origin story for the “Toy Story” character.

“Lightyear” lifts off June 17.

