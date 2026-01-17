When Matt Damon and Ben Affleck said “friends forever,” they really meant it. The two pals have one of the longest relationships in Hollywood, spanning more than four decades. That’s basically eternity in Tinseltown. And now, they’re back for their first movie together in three years. Let it rip!

Suit up, boys! Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are on the case in the new action thriller, “The Rip.”

The two actors play a pair of Miami cops, who get a tip that leads them to a giant cash stash.

But as the saying goes: Mo’ money, mo’ problems.

Their characters may have cash concerns and trust issues, but Matt and Ben don’t. They’ve been pals for over 40 years.

So instead of us asking them about it, we’re letting them ask each other.

Matt Damon: “We used to share a bank account. Should all best friends share bank accounts?”

Ben Affleck: “We just did it.”

Matt Damon: “There wasn’t a lot of money in the account. If one of us had run off with the money…”

Ben Affleck: “It would have made for a big fraud investigation. ‘Who took the $11?'”

Matt Damon: “We might have ended up in small claims court.”

The key to this friendship? No ego. Because these guys have always supported each other.

Ben Affleck: “We play rivals in the movie. What’s our biggest real life rivalry? I think we’re lucky, actually, to not have a friendship that’s really rooted in rivalry.”

Matt Damon: “It was so brutal at the beginning. It was such constant rejection and humiliation, really, that I think that we really rooted hard for each other.”

Ben Affleck: “Yeah.”

Matt Damon: “I mean, we both wanted to get the part, no doubt about it.”

Ben Affleck: “I always felt like, I wanna get this part, right? But if I don’t get it, I want you to get it. I don’t want somebody else to get it.”

Matt Damon: “There was never any doubt about that.”

“The Rip” is an action-packed movie, which probably meant sweating it up and getting buff. Right, guys?

Ben Affleck: “How often did we hit the gym together for ‘The Rip’? What was training like? We actually didn’t really go to the gym.”

Matt Damon: “Not at all.”

Ben Affleck: “Zero. The answer’s none. It’s not a dad bod; it’s a father figure, someone told me. I liked that.”

Matt Damon: “That’s good.”

Ben Affleck: “I was like, ‘Alright, I’m adopting that.'”

Okay, fair enough. But I’m sure you’ve done some cool stunts.

Ben Affleck: “What’s the most famous person you’ve punched in a role?”

Matt Damon: “I think I punched Leo [DiCaprio] in ‘The Departed.'”

Ben Affleck: “I think you probably win. There you go.”

Matt Damon: “That was a good one. I think I punched him.”

Ben Affleck: “I don’t think I hit anybody. I don’t know how many people are more famous than that.”

Matt Damon: “Alright, craziest stunt? I am the anti-Tom Cruise. I’m like, ‘Let’s let that guy do it. He’s really good at that.'”

Ben Affleck: “Your stuntman has done more interesting stuff.”

Matt Damon: “My stuntman has done fantastic work.”

