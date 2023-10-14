If you’ve ever been in a Tesla, you know how cool an electric vehicle can be, but they are not the only EV power players. At Electrify Expo, opening Saturday morning at the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds, you can test drive any of of their electric cars, trucks and toys.

At the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition this weekend…

Marcia Griffiths (singing): “It’s electric, boogie woogie woogie.”

It’s the Electrify Expo, to be specific.

BJ Birtwell: “We have a million square feet of space for people to basically experience everything electric.”

And by “everything,” he means…

BJ Birtwell: “From cars to trucks to bikes, scooters, skateboards, everything in between.”

So, if you’ve got questions, they have answers. And by “they,” I mean…

BJ Birtwell: “BMW’s got some great products, also here would be Toyota. Obviously Kia. We’re standing in their booth here now.”

In front of the EV9, with third row seating.

Alex Miranda: “This interior is gorgeous. Take a look at the leather finish.”

BJ Birtwell: “We have Volkswagen, Porsche.”

While we’re on it, a quick public service announcement.

Alex Miranda: “In 75 years, we still haven’t gotten the name right. It is not ‘Porsh,’ not ‘Porsche,’ it’s ‘Por-shuh.’ ‘Porsh-uh.’ Not ‘Porsh,’ ‘Porsh-uh.'”

Carry on.

BJ Birtwell: “Ford, Mitsubishi, Tesla, Volvo.”

There’s a kids zone here, too, but adults can also have toys.

Alex Miranda: “This is the electric Gocycle. It can hit up to 20 miles per hour, with pedal assist. And it’s foldable. Where’s WSVN?”

But, let’s keep it 100. A lot of us are still hesitant about driving electric.

BJ Birtwell: “The idea that it’s hard to go electric, that’s a three-, four-year-old mentality. Nowadays, it’s very easy to go electric, and this is the best place to learn how and when, and maybe what vehicle or what bike makes the most sense for you.”

So, what, like, we’re not gonna get stranded on the way to Disney or anything?

BJ Birtwell: “Now a lot of these vehicles have ranges of 300 or 400-plus miles. So, getting to Orlando, not a problem.”

All right, I can be convinced. So, maybe I’ll take a test drive in their EV demo district.

BJ Birtwell: “We have all the manufacturers there that are set up there for demo rides.”

So why not?

BJ Birtwell: “If you’ve ever been in a Porsche Taikon or driven a Porsche Taikon, I highly recommend you do it.”

Put the pedal to the metal, this Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

BJ Birtwell: “We’re the biggest of our kind in the entire country. This is the only weekend we’ll be here.”

Tickets are $20. Children under 5 are free. Parking is $10.

FOR MORE INFO:

Electrify Expo

Oct. 14-15, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition

10901 SW 24th St.

Miami, FL 33165

electrifyexpo.com/miami

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.