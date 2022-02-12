Sure, seeing the world’s greatest art in Paris and Rome and New York sounds great, but that’s really expensive to do. So, one exhibit is bringing hundreds of the most famous Impressionist paintings right here to SoFlo.

French artist Claude Monet is so iconic, even his brushstroke is famous, and one Monet exhibit in Miami is so immersive, someone here said they felt engulfed, and I almost never hear that word used.

But if art history were a high school, Claude Monet would be, like, totally popular.

David Rosenfeld, Beyond Monet Miami: “He’s considered the most important Impressionist of all time.”

And there aren’t that many real Monets just floating around South Florida … so how about seeing 400 of his most iconic works instead?

David Rosenfeld: “A fully 360 [degree] immersive projection, recreating the painting, bringing it to life.”

Step into the multi-sensory Beyond Monet at Ice Palace Studios in Miami, where you can explore 50,000 square feet of his genius mind.

David Rosenfeld: “You learn about him, learn about his art. Enter into the gardens and into his lilies.”

And while were at it, Impressionism is a style that focuses a lot on the outdoors, on everyday life — not just all that fancy stuff. So there’s lots of light and movement, which translates quite poetically to the 4 trillion pixels of this cutting-edge technology.

Sheryl Marshall: “I have seen the Monets, and the Lilies in particular, in museums all over the world, and to see them displayed this way was just an incredible treat.”

And we haven’t even gotten to the best part. In the immersion room, the paintings are even projected on the ceiling!

Sheryl Marshall: “I was engulfed in the world of Monet, and just consumed by his work and the brushstrokes and a size and a landscape that I’ve never experienced before.”

Combined with music and sound effects, it all feels like a dream, so says this art collector from Boston.

Art collector: “Mind-blowing, in a way, and the way people were moving through it, it was really something.”

The exhibit is open Wednesdays through Sundays through April. Tickets are $27 for kids, $47 for adults.

David Rosenfeld: “Cafeteria outside you can enjoy. There’s music to enjoy, fun things for the kids to do.”

Beyond Monet is not open on Mondays, but they’re making an exception this Monday for Valentine’s Day only.

FOR MORE INFO:

Beyond Monet Miami

1400 N Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33136

To purchase tickets, click here.

