After a three-year, very long hiatus, Beyoncé is finally back with her first official music video. Well, trust us, it’s not what you’re expecting! That is, unless it’s exactly what you’re expecting. Then you’re expecting exactly that. Let’s find out together.

From “Baywatch” references to some retro vibes, Queen Bey is having fun and looking gorgeous while doing so.

Beyoncé (singing): “One, two, three, four, oouuhhoo.”

Need a protector? Or should we say, Pamela Anderson, has got you covered.

Beyoncé (singing): “Honey, honey, I can be your bodyguard.”

Introducing “Beywatch,” the official video for “Bodyguard” from Queen Bey’s “Cowboy Carter” album.

Beyoncé (singing): “Ahh, wheels in the gravel.”

The Halloween-themed video pays homage to ’90s bombshell Pamela Anderson in more ways than one — from her days on “Baywatch” to her 1996 film “Barb Wire,” even the iconic 1999 VMAs appearance.

Beyoncé (singing): “Sometimes I take a day off just to turn you on.”

The simple video is huge for the Beyhive fans, as the singer has not released any music videos from her last two albums. Beyoncé even made fun of her video drought on her “Renaissance Tour.”

Beyoncé: “You are the visual, baby.”

Though it’s not the high-quality Beyoncé visual fans are used to. One thing’s for sure: After three years away from the music video scene, we’re just happy she’s back.

