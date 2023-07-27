It’s about to get a little hotter, folks, but thankfully, it’s not because of the sun. Deco’s Alex Miranda isn’t sweating up a storm, but he is here to explain.
Some of your favorite artists are on tour, and they’re ready to heat up the SoFlo music scene.
It’s the end of an era. After eight years together, the Latin boy band CNCO are playing their last show in Miami.
Their “Última Cita” Farewell Tour hits the Oasis Wynwood this Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m., so get there early!
Post Malone is all up in his feelings, which might be why he called his current tour the “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour.” Don’t worry, bud. We’re here for ya.
You can catch Posty at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach this coming Monday.
Grab those dancing shoes! Jason Mraz is bringing his Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride Tour to SoFlo! (Try saying that five times fast.)
It’s all going down at the Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton on Aug. 12, so start practicing those moves!
Class is in session! Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa are ready to school us at their High School Reunion Tour.
The party bus rolls into the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm on Aug. 13. No No. 2 pencils are required.
Beyhive assemble! Queen Bey is finally buzzing back into SoFlo, and she’s performing over 30 of her biggest songs!
The Renaissance World Tour hits the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Aug. 18. Knowing Beyoncé, it’s gonna be a real showstopper.
Party all night long with Lionel Richie on Aug. 25. His Sing a Song All Night Long Tour is coming to the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise with special guests Earth, Wind & Fire.
Tickets to all the shows we just talked about are still available online.
And when it comes to CNCO’s last show in Miami, you can get a two-pack of general admission tickets directly from Oasis Wynwood for $65.
Lynn and Shireen, the last concert of your life: who would it be?
FOR MORE INFO:
CNCO Concert

July 29-30, 8 p.m.
Oasis Wynwood
2335 N Miami Ave
Miami, FL 33127
Post Malone

July 31, 8 p.m.
iTHINK Financial Amphitheater
601-7 Sansburys Way
West Palm Beach,FL
Jason Mraz

Aug. 12, 8 p.m.
Mizner Park Amphitheater
590 Plaza Real
Boca Raton, FL
Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa

Aug. 13, 6 p.m.
iTHINK Financial Amphitheater
601-7 Sansburys Way
West Palm Beach,FL
Beyoncé

Aug. 18, 7 p.m.
Hard Rock Stadium
347 Don Shula Dr Suite 102
Miami Gardens, FL\
Lionel Richie

Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m.
FLA Live Arena
1 Panther Parkway
Sunrise, FL
