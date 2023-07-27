It’s about to get a little hotter, folks, but thankfully, it’s not because of the sun. Deco’s Alex Miranda isn’t sweating up a storm, but he is here to explain.

Some of your favorite artists are on tour, and they’re ready to heat up the SoFlo music scene.

It’s the end of an era. After eight years together, the Latin boy band CNCO are playing their last show in Miami.

Their “Última Cita” Farewell Tour hits the Oasis Wynwood this Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m., so get there early!

Post Malone is all up in his feelings, which might be why he called his current tour the “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour.” Don’t worry, bud. We’re here for ya.

You can catch Posty at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach this coming Monday.

Grab those dancing shoes! Jason Mraz is bringing his Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride Tour to SoFlo! (Try saying that five times fast.)

It’s all going down at the Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton on Aug. 12, so start practicing those moves!

Class is in session! Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa are ready to school us at their High School Reunion Tour.

The party bus rolls into the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm on Aug. 13. No No. 2 pencils are required.

Beyhive assemble! Queen Bey is finally buzzing back into SoFlo, and she’s performing over 30 of her biggest songs!

The Renaissance World Tour hits the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Aug. 18. Knowing Beyoncé, it’s gonna be a real showstopper.

Party all night long with Lionel Richie on Aug. 25. His Sing a Song All Night Long Tour is coming to the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise with special guests Earth, Wind & Fire.

Tickets to all the shows we just talked about are still available online.

And when it comes to CNCO’s last show in Miami, you can get a two-pack of general admission tickets directly from Oasis Wynwood for $65.

Lynn and Shireen, the last concert of your life: who would it be?

FOR MORE INFO:

CNCO Concert

Click link for tickets

July 29-30, 8 p.m.

Oasis Wynwood

2335 N Miami Ave

Miami, FL 33127

Post Malone

Click link for tickets

July 31, 8 p.m.

iTHINK Financial Amphitheater

601-7 Sansburys Way

West Palm Beach,FL

Jason Mraz

Click link for tickets

Aug. 12, 8 p.m.

Mizner Park Amphitheater

590 Plaza Real

Boca Raton, FL

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa

Click link for more

Aug. 13, 6 p.m.

iTHINK Financial Amphitheater

601-7 Sansburys Way

West Palm Beach,FL

Beyoncé

Click the link for more

Aug. 18, 7 p.m.

Hard Rock Stadium

347 Don Shula Dr Suite 102

Miami Gardens, FL\

Lionel Richie

Click link for tickets

Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m.

FLA Live Arena

1 Panther Parkway

Sunrise, FL

