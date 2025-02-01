So many movies, so little time. Between the big screen and the 150,000 streaming platforms out there, it can be hard to narrow down what to check out. That’s where your friendly neighborhood Deco critics come in. Here’s the scoop on January’s best films.

Jack Quaid (as Josh): “Iris, wake up.”

Megan Suri (as Kat): “Uh, what are you doing? Shut her down.”

Sophie Thatcher (as Iris): “What is she talking about, Josh?”

Robo-revolution! “Companion” is programming itself as a major win for horror movie fans. The film, starring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid, shows what happens when a sex bot reboots her settings to take revenge on the guy controlling her. It’s a bloody good time at the movies.

Julia Garner (as Charlotte): “What was that thing, Blake?”

Christopher Abbott (as Blake): “It was like an animal, but it was standing on two feet.”

Howl at the moon … and the big screen. “Wolf Man” isn’t your average monster flick.

Christopher Abbott’s transformation into the title character is slow-paced, as the film focuses on his need to protect his wife and daughter. If you’re in the mood for something with a little meat, it’s worth taking a bite out of “Wolf Man.”

Jonno Davies (as Robbie Williams): “I wanna prove I can make it on my own.”

Raechelle Banno (as Nicole Appleton): “Prove to who?”

Jonno Davies (as Robbie Williams): “Everyone.”

Now available to stream at home: the Robbie Williams biopic “Better Man.”

The film uses dazzling visual effects and CGI to transform the British pop star into a chimpanzee … and tells his life story through his music.

Jharrel Jerome (as Anthony Robles): “If I win, having one leg won’t be the most important thing about me.”

The real-life story of Anthony Robles hits the mat in “Unstoppable.” Jharrel Jerome and Michael Peña tag team to explore how a wrestler born with one leg went on to become a national champion.

It’s an inspiring, feel-good movie, made even more impactful with supporting performances by Jennifer Lopez and Don Cheadle.

Sharon Washington (as parole interviewer): “What part do you play?”

Colman Domingo (as John “Divine G” Whitfield): “From time to time, I do act. We all do.”

Sharon Washington (as parole interviewer): “So are you acting at all during this interview?”

Get in character! Colman Domingo delivers a powerhouse performance in “Sing Sing.”

The Oscar-nominated film tells the true story of an inmate who finds purpose through acting after being wrongly convicted. The film received a wide release in January after a limited run last year.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.