Spooky season is here and so are the chills. New releases, sequels and a few classics to stream for when you’re hiding under a blanket.

First up, “Black Phone 2.” It’s already buzzing on Rotten Tomatoes and Fandango calls it one of fall’s most anticipated films!

Erik Davis: “Well, in theaters, I’m gonna have to go with ‘Black Phone 2,’ it is certified fresh at Rotten Tomatoes, it was the number two most anticipated horror movie coming out this fall, according to a survey at Fandango.”

If you love a dark, gothic twist. Guillermo del Toro is back with “Frankenstein.”

Erik Davis: “Visionary auteur Guillermo del Toro, he brings this lavish, gothic re-imagining of Mary Shelley’s classic tale. It stars Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein, Jacob Elordi is the creature.”

Your living room can be a fright fest too. Top pick streaming at home? “The Conjuring: Last Rites.”

Erik Davis: “Our number one most popular movie on Fandango at home right now is ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites.’ This was voted, actually, the most anticipated horror movie of the fall season, according to a survey at Fandango. You can get this nine film bundle of the films.”

Also on the fall watchlist — “The Long Walk.”

Erik Davis: “It’s based on a Stephen King novel, it sort of reminds you of ‘The Hunger Games.'”

Want something that’ll give you the heebie jeebies for date night? Try “Together.”

Erik Davis: “It stars the real life couple, Dave Franco and Alison Brie, and they play a couple that, they escape city life to the countryside only to encounter a mysterious force that begins to twist their bodies and their bond in horrifying ways.”

And if we’re feeling out the classics, “28 Days Later” is a bone-chilling recommendation.

Erik Davis: “We just got a sequel in ’28 Years Later’ and then we’re gonna get a sequel to ’28 Years Later’ in January called ‘The Bone Temple.'”

Or we can spend a night at “The Cabin in the Woods.”

Erik Davis: “I just always go back to this like I do ‘Scream’ when I want a really original horror movie that deconstructs a genre in a certain way, but, also at the same time, really scares you and makes you laugh.”

