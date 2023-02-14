Walk season is under way, and signing up for the friendship walk is a no brainier.

People are set to raise money for Best Buddies to help them provide services for people in need.

Walkers will also make a fashion statement that Olivia Culpo thinks is really cool.

Olivia Culpo: “I am so excited for this year’s friendship walk, and even more excited to reveal this year’s friendship walk T-shirt I am wearing here. I’m in love with this design, and especially in love with this year’s theme, “Inclusion without Limits” because that’s what Best Buddy is all about, breaking down barriers for a more inclusive work for everyone.”

Register to walk, raise $50 and the shirt is yours.

Helping people out and looking good, cannot beat that.

For more information to signup for the walk, click here

