How hot is it in South Florida? It’s berry hot.

Good thing the ice cream specialists at Salt & Straw are playing it cool … and their new berries-themed menu might give you chills.

They’ve launched their new menu just in time for National Ice Cream Day on Sunday. Now that’s what I call a berry good idea!

Sofia Gomez: “This menu is packed with a bunch of different berries, ranging from huckleberries – we have blackberries, marionberries,” said Sofia Gomez.”One of our most popular is our birthday cake and blackberries; another one of our very popular flavors is the goat cheese and marionberry with habanero.”

Deco checked out the sweet treats at the Coconut Grove store.

There are five new seasonal flavors, which will be available through Aug. 3.

And, if you order any three pints for delivery online on Sunday, you get one free in honor of the holiday.

FOR MORE INFO:

Salt & Straw

3015 Grand Ave

Coconut Grove, FL 33133

786-633-0142

Click the link for online order

