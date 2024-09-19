Fall might not be in the air just yet, but it’ll be here before you know it. We found the pumpkin spice-flavored season is already alive, at one harvest festival in the Redland … and definitely on their hayrides, so get your Instagram-ready outfit together, because the family fun at Berry Farm is super sweet.

It may not feel like fall right now…

Eric Wiegandt: “This is what we like to call the slice of country in Miami. Technically, we’re in the Redland.”

…but at the Berry Farm Harvest Festival, now open through Nov. 10, you could have had us fooled.

Eric Wiegandt: “Well, we’ve got a lot of different things going on this year, starting with our Scottish Highland cows in the back.”

Cali: “Here you go!”

Eric Wiegandt: “They’re waiting for you to come out and give them so food, give them a nice pet or two, and just show them a little attention.”

Then, there’s this little angel’s favorite fall activity.

Eric Wiegandt: “For the first time, we have a real pumpkin patch.”

Alex Miranda: “Amayra, which is your favorite pumpkin?”

Amayra: “This.”

Alex Miranda: “That one?! Oh, it’s so pretty! Do you want to see mine?”

Amayra: “Yes.”

Alex Miranda: “OK. Do you like it?”

Amayra: “Eww!”

Maybe because that’s a gourd, but speaking of pumpkin, they also have…

Eric Wiegandt: “Pumpkin spice batido, ’cause we’re in Miami. Pumpkin spice milkshakes.”

[Alex gasps.]

River: “Thumbs up!”

Eric Wiegandt: “Milk, ice cream, vanilla, with a little hint of cinnamon.”

Do you smell food?

Eric Wiegandt: “This is a half a pound of pork, a seven-ounce patty and housemade bacon with some cheese. We’ve got award-winning ribs.”

Eric Wiegandt: “It’s not polite to speak with your mouth full, Alex.”

[Alex talks with his mouth full.]

Eric Wiegandt: “Texas-style brisket, which, if you didn’t know, is a salt-and-pepper rub.”

Eric Wiegandt: “That’s how you eat texas barbecue, just like that.”

Eric Wiegandt: “Everything is smoked in-house. I feel like I’m working for Deco Drive now.”

Alex Miranda: “I think you are.”

Now, to burn all those calories off: these bouncy pillows.

Alex Miranda: “River and Cali, tell about your experience jumping on this big giant pillow.”

River: “It’s a 10 out of 10.”

Alex Miranda: “Ten out of 10?!”

Cali: “It’s so high!”

Alex Miranda: “Is it high?”

Cali: “Yes!”

Eric Wiegandt: “We installed brand-new ones this year.”

Alex Miranda: “How high did you go, though?”

Child: “Well, i got super high.”

Alex Miranda: “Yeah? How about you? Did you go super high?”

Child: “I got so high I almost fell off.”

The thrills don’t end there. if they ever do…

Alex Miranda: “Do you think you’re going to make it out … alive?”

River: “No.”

…inside this five-acre corn maze!

Alex Miranda: “See ya! Bye! Have fun!”

River: “Du dun. du dun.”

[Alex and several girls scream.]

Alex Miranda: “You are the children of the corn.”

River: “What does that mean?”

[Alex looks into the camera.]

River: “Follow the Yellow Brick Road!”

Alex Miranda: “Actually, you’re right. It’s the right way.”

Right now, weekday adult tickets are $11, kids $9. On the weekends, it’s $20 for adults, $14 for kids.

Live music also plays throughout October, and everything is included in that entrance fee, aside from gem-mining and pony rides, which have an added charge.

FOR MORE INFO:

Berry Farm Harvest Festival

The Berry Farm

13720 SW 216th St.

786-701-8100

visittheberryfarm.com/festivals-events/harvest-festival

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.