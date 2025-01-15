It’s a story of sports tragedy and journalism under pressure. The new film ‘September 5’ takes us on the inside of the darkest days in Olympic history. But this time, we’re seeing it from a different perspective, through the eyes of a sports crew who had to cover the crisis in real time. Deco’s investigative journalist Alex Miranda has more.

This film dives into one of the most tragic moments in Olympic history. But instead of focusing on the athletes, we are getting an inside look at the power of press and we thought our jobs at Deco Drive were hard.

Lights, camera, action. The new historical drama “September 5” is taking you behind the scenes of the 1972 Olympics when Palestinian terrorists attacked Israeli athletes at the games.

The film follows an ABC sports crew as they find themselves reporting on a hostage crisis they never expected to cover.

Peter Sarsgaard plays Roone Arledge, an ABC producer who led the charge in broadcasting the breaking news to the world. He says making September Five was like deja vu.

Peter Sarsgaard: “I started to have this feeling that I was in “K-19: The Widow Maker,” which was this submarine movie I did, where it’s all these people in confined spaces together looking out to the world through a very narrow aperture of a live camera but it’s just this big.”

Ben Chaplin on the other hand, says his role gave him a much-needed history lesson.

Ben Chaplin: “You know I knew about the event and I’ve seen footage of the event probably for most of my life, but what I didn’t know, was the images that I had seen were shot by a sports network and that’s the education that I got.”

The story brings the audience inside the broadcast booth where decisions were made in split seconds. A job John Magaro says he prepared for.

John Magaro: “They weren’t prepared for it and they didn’t have time to think and they just had to do their job and tell a story. So for me, it was about being a sports journalist and letting those events just happen and do the best we could with it.”

